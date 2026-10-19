The 1789 engraving The Bravery of Parisian Women on October 5, 1789 , attributed to Jacques-Philippe Caresme, depicts the Women's March on Versailles, when thousands of Parisian women protested soaring bread prices and shortages, helping propel the French Revolution forward.

As I write this post on Saturday October 17, I am sitting in Paris, France while the street right outside where I am staying is full of protesters, police, bonfires, flash bangs, and tear gas — below is what is looks like outside my window as I am writing. The orange glow is from a huge bonfire of e-bikes, scooters, and various materials just around the corner. The smoke is tear gas.

According to Reuters, the violence is primarily driven by rising living costs, declining purchasing power, and anger over deteriorating public services. In my view from my window, there is more than a small element of anarchism, violent looting, and gleeful destruction.

Le Marais, Paris — 17 October 2027. View out my window,

I started on the analysis in this post on rising living costs — food specifically — after I read a Financial Times article last week on the 2026 sulphur price shock. I finished the analysis and writing in the midst of riots across France.

The FT article closed its story with a quote from an analyst about French bread, which piqued my interest:

“We need the sulphur,” said Madeleine Overgaard, Kpler market data manager for dry bulk. “From the mining industry down to what we pay for our laptops . . . it impacts us all.” “On the other hand, crop yields also depend on it,” so the disruption will affect “what we pay for our baguette in the bakery next year.”

After reading that , I wanted to answer a simple question with numbers:

What do people around the world — at the end of the chain from the Strait of Hormuz to the dinner table — pay in food costs for a sulphur price spike?

I took a deep dive and today’s post reports what I have learned.

The short answer: French families and visitors to Paris from Boulder will hardly notice the shock in the price of bread — I had a delicious baguette this morning for €1.25.

However, under a modest increase in food prices a median family in Bangladesh would pay four times as much as a share their household budget as would a median family in France.

Today’s post launches a new THB Food Price Burden Index for 103 countries around the world. I learned a lot in the exercise and I hope you do as well. Let’s dive in . . .