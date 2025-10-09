The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sean Rush's avatar
Sean Rush
15hEdited

I was invited to address a regional climate committee in New Zealand about the extreme climate scenarios. I carefully went through slides Roger had generously provided for me and supplemented them with the more recent work of the IPCC modelling community in Meinshausen et al 2024. This shows that the high end scenarios have been consigned to The Emissions World Avoided or ‘TEWA’ and should be kept for academic purposes and not policy.

The committee were sufficiently receptive that they wrote to NZs Ministry for the Environment for direction.

Councils are meant to use the best available information when assessing the ‘likely’ effects of climate change over the next hundred years.

Not surprisingly the MfE reverted saying that AR6 from 2021 was the best available science and that councils should continue to use SSP5-8.5 in their climate planning.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Roger Pielke Jr. and others
Andy May's avatar
Andy May
12hEdited

The paper that Marcel Crok and I wrote for the American Journal of Economics and Sociology should be considered. The paper was published online in 2024, but not on paper until 2025. The editor, Marty Rowland was fired for inviting the paper and publishing it even though it went through proper peer review and was formally accepted by him and by two very prominent peer reviewers with 16,000 citations between them. Marty was attempting to solicit a full range of papers on climate change from the skeptical position to the alarmist position, a laudable goal, and yet under pressure from Wiley, the board fired him. Wiley also pressured the board to retract our paper but could not come up with a legitimate reason. The paper is solid, so the board refused, absent any errors. The best place to start to see a quick description of the situation is here:

https://andymaypetrophysicist.com/2025/08/17/an-orwellian-firing-at-the-american-journal-of-economics-and-sociology/

Also see the Tom Nelson episode where he interviewed me on this scandal:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gb0hEvuW1aw&t=1160s

Tom Nelson is also going interview Marty Rowland soon about his firing. For a link to all the critiques of the paper and my answers to them, see here:

https://andymaypetrophysicist.com/2024/12/29/the-ajes-response-to-may-crok/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Roger Pielke Jr. and others
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Roger Pielke Jr.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture