When self-correction in science goes wrong
I am preparing a post ranking the current most important climate science scandals. Please interpret “scandal” however you’d like — I define it as objectively flawed science, in terms of content or procedure, that remains unaddressed. There are a lot of competitors for the 2025 table, and the top spot remains in play, as events unfold in real time. This post invites your submissions, recommendations, evidence, justifications. Before the end of the year, I’ll unveil the updated rankings. Meantime, please review the 2024 rankings below!
THB 2024 Top Climate Science Scandals
Science is science because it is self-correcting. That means that when researchers go down a dead end path they turn around and look for another route. However, science in highly politicized situations can face obstacles to self-correction, meaning that it can be more difficult to change course when science gets off track. This is especially so when bad science becomes politically important.
That’s where climate science finds itself in 2024. Long time readers here at THB will know that climate change is real and poses risks. At the same time, the climate science community appears to have lost its collective ability to call out bad science and get things back on track. Today, particularly for the many new readers that THB has gained this year, I summarize the top 5 climate science scandals covered here at THB over the past few years.
I define a scandal as a situation of objectively flawed science — in substance and/or procedure — that the community has been unable to make right, but should.
Let’s jump right in . . .
The Interns Made a “Dataset” and We Used it for Research
I have recently documented how the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) — supposedly one of the top science journals — published a paper using a “dataset” cobbled together by some interns for marketing a now-defunct insurance company. There is actually no such dataset out in the real world — it is a fiction. The paper is the only normalization study purporting to identify a signal of human-caused climate change in disaster losses and thus has been highlighted by both the IPCC and U.S. National Climate Assessment. That context makes its correction or retraction politically problematic. When I informed PNAS about the fake dataset they refused to look at it and stood behind the paper. Read about the backstory and how PNAS stonewalled any reconsideration.
The Alimonti Retraction for an Unpopular View
The science community has shown a willingness to retract a climate science paper — in this case not for being wrong in any substantive way, but instead for expressing views that are politically unhelpful. In 2022, a group of Italian scientists published a paper that summarized the IPCC’s conclusions on extreme weather trends, consistent with what you’ve been reading here at THB. The paper broke no new ground but was a useful review to have in the literature. Even so, several activist journalists and scientists demanded that it be retracted — and, remarkably, the Springer Nature journal that published the paper obliged. I heard from a whistleblower who shared all of the sordid details, where you can read about here and here.
A Major Error in the IPCC
The IPCC is a massive effort, and if it did not exist we’d have to invent it. It is not surprising that a few mistakes can creep into the assessment. What matters is what happens when mistakes are made. I identified a major error in the IPCC AR6 Synthesis Report involving confusion over hurricane intensities — It was a simple error having to do with technical terminology that was misunderstood (hurricane fixes, i.e., measurements — became reinterpreted as hurricanes). At least once a week someone quotes to me the mistake in the IPCC Synthesis Report to claim falsely that hurricanes have become more intense. You can read here about the error and also how an IPCC insider later revealed to me that the error resulted from the IPCC’s failure to follow its own quality control protocols.
Billion Dollar Disasters as the Best Indicator of Climate Change
For more than a decade I have evaluated the so-called “billion dollar disaster” tabulation promoted by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). I have watched it go from a clever marketing gimmick to NOAA”s leading scientific indicator representing climate change. The “dataset” employs methods that are not public and various versions of the tabulation includes entries and changes that are undocumented. I recently published a peer-reviewed paper documenting problems with the dataset and its complete intransparency. Despite the tabulation’s obvious flaws, it is a good example of bad science that is too big to fail. You can read about its many issues here and here.
A Love Affair with Extreme Emissions Scenarios
The top of the table won’t be a surprise to longtime readers of THB. Extreme emissions scenarios that map out implausible and even apocalyptic futures are a favorite in climate research and assessment. This space continues to be dominated by a scenario called RCP8.5 — which has coal consumption increasing more than 10x by 2100 (see figure above and all credit to my colleague Justin Ritchie). However, as the community comes to accept the ridiculousness of RCP8.5, efforts are being made to replace it with another extreme scenario — Right now that appears to be SSP3-7.0 which also foresees a massive increase in coal (~6x) and a world of about 13 billion people in 2100, far more than projected by the United Nations. You can read up on the backstory to how extreme scenarios ate climate science here and the community’s stubborn refusal to reorient here. Climate science and policy discussions are often grounded in the unreality of implausible scenarios, and course correction to date has proven impossible.
I considered some other scandals that did not make the cut. These include:
White House science integrity lead with science integrity issues.
The secret sauce in the U.S. social cost of carbon.
Climate scientist interferes in peer review.
WMO and UN misinformation on disasters.
Stern Review’s disaster projections.
Before you go! Yesterday (8 October 2025) I had a short interview with Sky News Australia, which I feel pretty good about in terms of concisely sharing what I wanted for a TV audience. Have a watch and let me know what you think in the comments.
I was invited to address a regional climate committee in New Zealand about the extreme climate scenarios. I carefully went through slides Roger had generously provided for me and supplemented them with the more recent work of the IPCC modelling community in Meinshausen et al 2024. This shows that the high end scenarios have been consigned to The Emissions World Avoided or ‘TEWA’ and should be kept for academic purposes and not policy.
The committee were sufficiently receptive that they wrote to NZs Ministry for the Environment for direction.
Councils are meant to use the best available information when assessing the ‘likely’ effects of climate change over the next hundred years.
Not surprisingly the MfE reverted saying that AR6 from 2021 was the best available science and that councils should continue to use SSP5-8.5 in their climate planning.
The paper that Marcel Crok and I wrote for the American Journal of Economics and Sociology should be considered. The paper was published online in 2024, but not on paper until 2025. The editor, Marty Rowland was fired for inviting the paper and publishing it even though it went through proper peer review and was formally accepted by him and by two very prominent peer reviewers with 16,000 citations between them. Marty was attempting to solicit a full range of papers on climate change from the skeptical position to the alarmist position, a laudable goal, and yet under pressure from Wiley, the board fired him. Wiley also pressured the board to retract our paper but could not come up with a legitimate reason. The paper is solid, so the board refused, absent any errors. The best place to start to see a quick description of the situation is here:
Also see the Tom Nelson episode where he interviewed me on this scandal:
Tom Nelson is also going interview Marty Rowland soon about his firing. For a link to all the critiques of the paper and my answers to them, see here:
