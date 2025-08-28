The Honest Broker

Barry Butterfield
9h

an interesting essay, sir, thank you.

regarding your "challenge" regarding arguments and evidence to the contrary, I would argue that the cut in spending today is more of an attack on research bias and frivolous assaults on personal opinion than actual research. NOAA's billion-dollar disasters paper comes to mind. continued reliance on RCP 8.5 is another.

I believe Mr. Sarewitz' bullet list is accurate and comprehensive. I also look at that list and think of countless deviation's from it over the past 10 - 15 years (the endangerment finding, the renewable "transition," among others.

Were you and I having this conversation over a glass of 120 proof bourbon, I would argue that your bias against Mr. Trump is infecting your judgment (I'd say that with a smile, of course). But I would argue that long-term solutions require long-term deliberations and long-term implementation measures. If, in four years, the research numbers have dwindled to miniscule amounts, I would agree that the actions are not "justified in terms of policy." He's in Year 1 - three years left.

My two cents, adjusted for inflation, and something to "stir the pot."

Sharon F.
2h

So having worked for the government, I have a different take. What happens when budgets are reduced is that someone prioritizes. Maybe that's not particularly transparent, but that's what happens. Unless you believe that Every Current Project is Equally Sacred, a highly dubious proposition.

The other thing that happens is that different government entities are forced by lack of funding to coordinate. A casual observer might wonder "why is DOE doing basic biology?" Hangover from program established to look at radiation impacts and only grew and asked for more money (or so I was told on a tour of LBL). Why now is DOE, NIST, NOAA and NASA being funded vastly for wildfire (in addition to USDA and USGS, the traditional places)?

The greatest contribution to federal science (IMHO) would be for a group to get a list of all currently funded projects by all agencies, find areas of overlap, and force agencies to formally coordinate in those areas (and to coordinate with the people who they claim will benefit from the research) and not just ask for money for what sounds like exactly the same project. Right now there is apparently no such oversight.

I hope this doesn't sound too cynical, I love research, but I love useful, well-managed research more.

