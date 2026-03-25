The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

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Mike Dee's avatar
Mike Dee
1d

Three years ago I wrote this piece of legislation for New York State. My Senator George Borrello put it forth formally as NY Senate Bill S6732. The bill would require that all infrastructure for Wind/Solar/BESS (Net Zero) infrastructure in New York State must be mined, processed, manufactured, installed, and maintained using ONLY energy derived from Wind and Solar sources.

The point is this: If "renewables" were actually renewable and sustainable, then it would be easy to meet the requirements of this law. However, Democrats in the Senate REFUSED to let the bill out of committee, which is a confirmation that that they KNOW that Wind and Solar are neither renewable nor sustainable.

The whole "Renewables" thing is merely a way for certain people to become very rich on a Government enforced skimming operation.

MD

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Greg's avatar
Greg
1d

Finally, the quiet part out loud. Thank you Dr. Pielke.

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