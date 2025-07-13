The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen Heins's avatar
Stephen Heins
7hEdited

One can’t help wondering when credibility will come back into fashion, Roger. You have a long record of credibility with all of your energy humanist friends, allies, and teammates.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Suren Erkman's avatar
Suren Erkman
7h

Excellent, thank you. You briefly mention attribution. It would be great if you could write a post (or many) about ongoing developments in the field of attribution methodology. Recently, there were claims that attribution can now (or soon will) attribute specific events to specific companies, to be considered as evidence by courts... Thank you, Suren Erkman

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
26 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Roger Pielke Jr.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture