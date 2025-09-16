The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wendy Tenenberg's avatar
Wendy Tenenberg
1dEdited

Dear Mr. Pielke, Thank you for your thoughtful and reasoned recommendations! As Hippocrates suggested centuries ago the best course for the patient is "First do no harm." The depth and breadth of almost infinite variables involved in "climate" and "solar geoengineering" points to the hubris of man in even fathoming that we could control it without unintended consequences. Murphy's Law is right up there with The Law of Relativity and is perhaps more infallible. Carry on!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
1d

I am all in on painting roofs white and planting trees. Doing scary stuff like loading outer space with reflective particles is a different story. What you posted makes sense.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Roger Pielke Jr.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture