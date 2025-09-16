Today I have the privilege of testifying before the House Oversight Committee Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency. The hearing is focused on weather modification and planetary geoengineering. The hearing is titled: Playing God with the Weather – A Disastrous Forecast.

I’m testifying alongside Chris Martz, a meteorologist, and Mike MacCracken, a climate scientist. Fun fact — I interviewed Dr. MacCracken in the early 1990s as part of my doctoral dissertation, which focused on how to structure climate science to be policy relevant. I also look forward to meeting Chris (his testimony is very good and can be found here).

You can read my perspectives on giving Congresisonal testimony here. My 2013 testimony wound up going viral and altering my career — leading directly to THB and where I am today at AEI. I’d do it all over again. But I digress.

Below you can find my prepared remarks, and a PDF of my full testimony is posted here. The hearing starts at 10AM ET (when I’ve scheduled this post to go out) and you can watch it live (or recorded) at the YouTube link below.

Prepared Remarks of Roger Pielke Jr. — 16 Sept 2025 — House Testimony

Chairwoman Greene and Ranking Member Stansbury:

Thank you for the opportunity to testify today.

For the past 30 years I have studied the connections of atmospheric sciences research and decision making, first as a scientist at the National Science Foundation’s National Center for Atmospheric Research, then as a professor at the University of Colorado Boulder, and most recently as a Senior Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.

My written testimony discusses policy issues associated with weather modification and geoengineering.

My prepared remarks begin with three recommendations, followed by ten take-home points, which are discussed in depth in my written testimony.

Recommendations

Congress should enact legislation to improve oversight of weather modification activities, including: (a) requesting an assessment from the National Academy of Sciences that precisely quantifies what is known and unknown about the effectiveness of weather modification projects to date and clarifying the prospects for ever being able to achieve certainty in quantifying effectiveness, and (b) improving the required reporting and communicating of weather modification activities under P.L. 92-305 from 1972 (e.g., to include post-deployment evaluations of outcomes). Congress should standardize U.S. federal law governing weather modification, ensuring that all states are governed by identical legislative authority. The United States should lead diplomatic talks on an International Solar Engineering Non-Use Agreement, with the ultimate goal of reaching broad agreement on a collective ban on outdoor experiments involving solar geoengineering and sufficient institutionalized capability to monitor the atmosphere to ensure compliance with the ban, among other topics.

Ten Take-Home Points

Weather modification and geoengineering have various definitions in science and policy. Precision is necessary for effective discussion. Under U.S. law from 1972 a “weather modification activity” is defined as: “Any activity performed with the intention of producing artificial changes in the composition, behavior, or dynamics of the atmosphere” According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) “geoengineering” refers to “a broad set of methods and technologies that aim to deliberately alter the climate system in order to alleviate the impacts of climate change.” Most forms of geoengineering fall under the definition of “weather modification activity.” Arguably the direct air capture of carbon dioxide would not fall under this definition, however simple technologies such as painting roofs to change albedo (to cool cities, for example) or afforestation could plausibly fall under this definition. Weather modification activities have been widely implemented in the United States and around the world for more than 70 years. Many decades ago, weather modification was called “weather control,” reflecting the technological optimism of the time, Today, scientists understand that controlling the weather is not possible. Despite the long track record of experience with operational weather modification activities, the effectiveness of weather modifying activities for modifying the weather is unknown. A hypothesis worth exploring systematically would be whether precise quantification of outcomes associated with weather modification is even possible and, if so, what research would be necessary to achieve that quantification. There is no record of geoengineering being implemented anywhere in the world. Several proposed projects – such as in Washington state here in the U.S. and Sweden – have been halted prior to implementation due to concerns about oversight and potential impact Due to the uncertain effects of weather modification and the fact that geoengineering has not occurred there is no basis for occasional assertions that governments or others are altering the weather. Supporters of geoengineering deployment experiments include an interesting coalition of interests -- those who believe that human-caused climate change is an emergency, those who do not believe we are in a climate emergency but view geoengineering to be preferable to emissions reductions, and those who support (or are involved in) geoengineering research. The U.S. Congress has options for improving research, understanding, and oversight of “weather modifying activities.” My written testimony summarizes many of these, drawing upon the excellent work of the Government Accountability Office and Congressional Research Service Finally, my written testimony goes into detail explaining my decision to join more than 500 other scientists and academics from around the world to call for a Solar Engineering Non-Use Agreement. In brief, first, understandings of the consequences of solar geoengineering are unknown with almost certain unintended consequences.

Second, our 70-year history with weather modification suggests that even understanding the consequences of solar geoengineering may be impossible — and would certainly be contested among experts.

Third, we only have one Earth and experimenting on it carries considerable risks. I have likened geoengineering to risky gain-of-function research on viruses, with uncertain benefits and catastrophic risks.

I look forward to your questions and our discussion. Thank you.

Please click that “❤️ Like” to let everyone else know that THB is one place where we can discuss science and politics without fear or favor — all are welcome. More likes mean that THB rises in the Substack algorithm and gets in front of more readers. Thanks!

Leave a comment

Comments and questions welcomed!

THB exists because of your support. Please consider sharing, subscribing, or upgrading to a paid subscription. Paid subscribers support independent analyses and writing that you’ll find no where else — They also have access to THB Pro, with PDFs of some of my books, THB Insider, Five Figures, and paywalled THB posts. Thank you!

Share The Honest Broker