Note: Paid subscribers can find at the bottom of this post a methodology PDF and and Excel file with sources and data for reproducing the results.

In 2022, Matthew Burgess, Justin Ritchie and I published a paper in Environmental Research Letters: Plausible 2005–2050 emissions scenarios project between 2°C and 3°C of warming by 2100. That paper took on a relatively simple question: What do scenarios consistent with recent emissions and near-term projections — plausible scenarios — say about 2100?

We found that central estimates of warming under plausible scenarios all fell between 2°C and 3°C warming above 1850-1900 in 2100, with a median value of 2.2 °C. Since then, the scientific community has developed a strong consensus consistent with our work.

Today, I comprehensively update our analysis with four more years of data, the most recent IEA outlook, the IPCC AR6 scenario database, and the new CMIP7 scenarios.

Top line: our 2022 conclusion holds, and the evidence behind it has grown stronger. Median warming above 3 °C cannot be found in the updated set of plausible scenarios. The median of the plausible range has dropped to 2.1 °C.

The figure above shows the scenarios of the IPCC AR6 — Each thin grey line represents one of the 1,318 AR6 scenarios reporting a complete path for fossil-fuel and industrial CO₂. The black line shows observed global emissions. The shaded bands show the envelope of scenarios that match each plausibility benchmark.

What the original paper did

Our 2022 paper asked a narrow question with a simple test. Take each scenario and calculate how fast its fossil-fuel and industrial CO₂ emissions grow between 2005 and 2050. Then compare that against a two plausibility benchmarks: first, what the world has actually emitted based on the most up-to-date data, and, second, what the IEA projects through 2050.

We kept scenarios that were within a tenth or three tenths of a percentage point per year of the benchmark for the period examined, discarded the rest, and then explored what the surviving set implies for 2100. Climate scientists apply a similar approach when they evaluate earth system model projections

What has changed since 2022

Here is what is new:

We have real-world observations of emissions to 2025 rather than 2020.

We can use the IEA 2025 World Energy Outlook in place of the 2021 edition.

We now have the IPCC AR6 scenarios library.

The figure below shows the results of the updated analysis. The purple oval bounds the set of plausible scenarios.

You can also see the old SSPs as squares — and note the ridiculously extreme SSP3-7.0 and SSP5-8.5. Once again, props to CMIP7 for putting them out to pasture. I remain amazed that some climate experts are still defending the 8.5 scenarios, but I digress.

You can also see in the figure the new CMIP7 scenarios shown as stars. More on them further below in this post.

The scenarios crowd together at the low end of that chart, so the next figure zooms in on the plausible set.

The dashed lines reflect the median values: 2.11 °C in 2100 and 2,582 GtCO₂ cumulative from 2025 to 2100. Of the twelve scenario markers, only CMIP7 Medium-low falls inside the oval; SSP2-4.5 and CMIP7 Medium sit just beyond its upper edge.

The detailed results are shown in the table below.

Assumptions about emissions between now and 2050 introduce considerable uncertainty into the exercise, which is of course irreducible.

Under the assumption the 2022 paper made — the IEA’s 2021 outlook, with observations ending in 2020 — and the median 2100 result is 2.4 °C.

Use instead the IEA’s 2025 Stated Policies Scenario, where today’s policies bring emissions down about 1% a year, and it falls to 2.1 °C.

Use IEA’s 2025 Current Policies, where emissions stay near today’s level, and it rises to 2.7 °C.

You can see the implications of various assumptions in the figure below. Each box shows the middle half of the scenarios passing that filter; the whiskers show the extremes. Observations simply extends observed rates of carbon dioxide increases into the future. The dotted lines mark the seven CMIP7 pathways.

How does the IPCC database version matter?

Perhaps the lower 2100 temperature reflects using the AR6 scenario database rather than the AR5 database? Let’s check.

The table above shows that various combinations of IEA WEO (2021 and 2025) and the IPCC AR5 and AR6 scenario databases led to substantially similar results, with the more recent scenarios and IEA projections contributing independently to lower projected emissions and 2100 global temperatures.

The upper end shows the most change. In our 2022 paper, scenarios above 3 °C were about 1.4% of the plausible set. Using the IEA’s 2025 outlook results in no plausible scenarios above 3 °C.

A look at a more comprehensive test of plausibility

The Kaya Identity decomposes emissions into four factors: how many people live on the planet, per capita GDP, how much energy consumed per unit of GDP, and how much CO₂ comes out of that energy.

So a scenario can get emissions correct but for the wrong reasons — for instance, overstating economic growth while overstating the speed of decarbonisation, with the two errors cancelling in the total. The 2022 paper looked at this as well.

Filtering on emissions alone, 76 scenarios are plausible with respect to the IEA 2025 outlook. Requiring all four Kaya factors to match the looser tolerance leaves just 12 surviving scenarios. At the tighter tolerance, none pass the full Kaya test.

Almost every scenario survives the population filter to 2050, because demographic projections vary little on that time scale. Energy intensity and carbon intensity scatter far more widely.

This exercise should reinforce the folly of climate research on impacts, economics, and policy built on a foundation of just a handful of scenarios — consider how few scenarios in the IPCC library of more than 1,800 accurately describe a world that we actually live in.

This is no fault of scenario builders — creating envelopes based on multiple variables that encompass the future is difficult work. That is why effective decision making requires that scenarios be updated frequently — as they inevitably diverge from reality.

Far too much discussion in climate research and policy treats scenarios as forecasts of the future rather than what they really are — a large set of plausible but imaginary futures to inform and enrich our thinking about how we together move into that future.

The plausibility of the CMIP7 scenarios

Before wrapping up this post, let’s explore how the new CMIP7 scenarios perform against this plausibility test, with the results shown below.

Two of the seven new scenarios pass the filter. Medium-low is closer than any of the AR6 scenarios in the plausible set. Medium is plausible under the looser tolerance threshold.

The other five miss. Very low requires emissions to fall more than 8% a year for three decades versus the ~1% decline in the IEA outlook. Low-to-negative and Low miss by 1.5% and 1.2%. per year, respectively

Of course, the various versions of CMIP7 Low are normative scenarios, so plausibility is better thought of in terms of feasibility — could we hit these targets if we tried? For these scenarios, implausibility is a feature not a flaw, because they have the world doing things that it has never done before.

This analysis reinforces my suggestion that in research with the new scenarios Medium-low and Medium might be used to bracket a reference range. High is only exploratory and has no role as a reference scenario in any application. The flavors of Low could be used consistent with how “policy” scenarios have been traditionally used. However, all flavors of Low may be too low to have much relevance — but that awaits evaluation of their feasibility.

CMIP7 has given climate research a much better opportunity to create policy relevant projections than the RCPs or SSPs provided. The question now is the degree to which researchers and policy makers capitalize on that opportunity.

You can use the new THB Scenario Builder to create your own climate scenario. Check it out! Before heading over there, please click that “❤️ Like” button. Appreciated!

Comments, question, suggestions, critique — Welcome!

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Methods and data available below!