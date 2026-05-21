The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles C. Mann's avatar
Charles C. Mann
13h

Roger,

May I add an additional factor in judging the coverage, based on my experience having worked over the years for a number of the outlets you are writing about? I would add a kind of lemma to your Iron Law about climate policy, which is that the majority of news editors and publishers don't care much about environmental issues, think that the majority of readers/viewers also don't care much about them, and will always devote time to political and economic developments ahead of them. As a result, the level of editorial understanding of environmental issues is low.

Obviously there are exceptions like Grist and Heatmap News, but I would argue this relative lack of interest holds true for most of the mainstream press, where editors and reporters generally are trained on and interested in issues like crime, political battles, and economic ups and downs. Editors I've worked with tend to regard the environment as a worthy niche issue that a small number of people cares passionately about, but for most readers is of no interest, or even actively boring. I've actually been praised by editors for writing environmental pieces that "aren't as dull as most of this shit."

Given this background, it is no surprise to me that expunging RCP8.5 attracted little initial attention. If reporters mentioned it to editors, I can imagine the reaction: "A group of scientists most people have barely heard of with an exact role that hardly anybody understands (the IPCC) makes adjustments to dully named 'scenarios' that nobody has ever heard of that may affect scientific papers that nobody understands--and we're supposed to care because...?"

It's also no surprise to me that Trump's note jump-started the coverage--because now, all of a sudden, this obscure technical issue has spilled over into the political world that news people live in. I'd bet that some of the dismissive language that you describe is from reporters who are in the tank. But some of it is also a natural consequence of seeing the political valence of the story as more important and interesting than its intellectual content, which is what mostly interests you and, I'd guess, most of the readers of your Substack.

I'm not trying to defend any of this. Like you, I think these issues are important and undercovered. But I am also aware that this is, very often, a minority view in my profession.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Roger Pielke Jr. and others
Barry Butterfield's avatar
Barry Butterfield
11h

Wonderful post, sir. Thank you. But early on, you said something that raises a fundamental question: the retirement of RCP 8.5 “should lead responsible outlets to engage in journalistic accountability…”

How can we possibly expect journalistic accountability when we don’t even have scientific accountability? Has the scientific community held Mann accountable? Oreskes? Hotez? Those who promulgated this fiction called ‘scientific consensus?’ Considering the vitriol raised by some when RCP 8.5 was discarded, I would say that scientific accountability is still lacking.

You have written in the past that “Good science will win out in the end. Even if that takes a while. All of us have a responsibility for helping to make that process happen a little faster.” Accountability cannot happen until that process is complete.

My two cents, adjusted for inflation.

Reply
Share
2 replies
40 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Roger Pielke Jr. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture