Justin Ritchie, of the University of British Columbia and a frequent collaborator of mine, shared with me his respose to the Associated Press’ request for comment on how his research was used by the EPA in its proposal to reconsider the greenhouse gas endangerment finding. Justin’s pathbreaking work on climate scenarios — among the most important research in all of climate research this century — has never gotten the acknowldgement that it deserves. I’m thrilled to have Justin’s voice here at THB. I’ll share my thoughts on Justin’s response in the comments below this post, and I encourage you to do the same! —RP

A Guest Post by Justin Ritchie — A Response to the AP

Citation Accuracy

The EPA document accurately cites the verbatim findings of two papers I’ve contributed to:

Notes that the IPCC baseline scenarios frequently portrayed as “business-as-usual" in climate science, especially during the period leading up to the EPA's original 2009 endangerment ruling, over-projected actual CO2 emissions.

Therefore, since that point, actual GHG emissions have tracked the IPCC's more optimistic scenarios.

Correctly portrays our argument that worst-case scenarios have been positioned as misleading ”business as usual" projections in climate science.

This is especially because the underlying societal and technological assumptions needed to result in the extreme scenarios were always on the edges of plausibility, or outright science fiction, even at the time the scenarios were originally published.

Note: EPA cited the working paper version (SSRN) rather than the final published paper - Pielke Jr., R., & Ritchie, J. (2021). Distorting the view of our climate future: The misuse and abuse of climate pathways and scenarios. Energy Research & Social Science, 72, 101890.

Both verbatim citations by EPA are technically accurate. However, the broader context and interpretation that follows from EPA is scientifically problematic and, at best, significantly incomplete, resulting in a biased scientific foundation for the proposal, that reads like a bait-and-switch.

Overall Quality Assessment

EPA Document Grade: C-

While the EPA's proposal accurately cites the work I did with my co-authors, the section citing my research fails to provide a meaningful and consistent scientific explanation required for accepting its conclusions. This particular section exhibits bias by selectively interpreting research findings to misinterpret the significance of why greenhouse gas emissions are indeed lower than "business-as-usual" scenarios, without adequate quantitative justification. None of the papers cited in EPA footnote #90 and #91 have argued that the RCP8.5 scenario’s overshoot of actual CO2 emissions has occurred because of higher than expected terrestrial CO2 uptake - it was always about energy technology, policy and economic growth trajectories. Therefore, the EPA proposal authors do not demonstrate a full understanding of the work they cited from my papers.

Key Scientific Concerns

1. Incomplete Causal Explanation: The EPA correctly notes that higher-end emissions scenarios haven't materialized, and that actual GHG emissions have tracked more optimistic scenarios, but fails to explain why that happened. The explanation they provide for following a more optimistic path is inconsistent with the papers they cite in footnotes #90 and #91. Therefore, this reads like a bait-and-switch: EPA cites our research to establish that an emissions divergence exists, then immediately turns to a "greater capacity for the climate to reuptake GHGs through natural processes,” an explanation our research never supported.

Our research actually provides the explanation they omit. As we wrote in Burgess et al. (2021):

We show that this divergence owes largely to per-capita GDP and carbon intensity growth slower than projected in baseline scenarios. The gap between observed and projected carbon intensity is very likely to continue to increase throughout the 21st century due to the implausible assumptions high-emission scenarios make about future fossil-fuel expansion (Ritchie and Dowlatabadi 2017).

This divergence has occurred primarily due to different technology pathways and energy policies that have been adopted since the IPCC’s 3rd, 4th and 5th assessments than envisioned in their high-end scenarios. Not because nature has a greater capacity for absorbing CO2, or that GHGs are inherently less harmful as suggested by the EPA's proposal.

2. Transportation Technology Irony: There's a striking irony in how the EPA uses our research. The extreme emission scenarios that would lead to 4-6˚C of warming this century, such as RCP8.5, were projected to emerge specifically due to high-carbon transportation technology adoption.

Those high-end IPCC scenarios assumed vehicles would use the highest-emission technologies, including fuels made from coal through coal-to-liquid synthesis (detailed in my 2017 Energy Economics paper).

Instead, electric vehicles and cleaner fuels became economic far faster than anticipated in the 2000s scenarios. Further, there were never sufficient coal resources to realistically power the world's vehicle fleet through coal-to-liquid synthesis as these high-end emission scenarios assumed.

The EPA is using evidence that implausible high-emission pathways didn't materialize as justification to remove emission standards, even though that pathway was never realistic and the standards are helping us stay on a lower-emission trajectory. This is like removing guardrails from a mountain road because the catastrophic 200-car pileup scenario that engineers once worried about never happened, even though guardrails still prevent realistic single-car accidents.

3. Unsupported Natural Process Claims: The document follows from accurate citations to claim divergence in emission scenarios "may be explained by greater capacity for the climate to reuptake GHGs through natural processes" but provides no quantitative analysis separating natural uptake effects from reduced emissions due to technology and policy changes. There needs to be a clearer analysis of scenario components for this argument to carry any weight.

Bottom Line

My research and that of my co-authors has demonstrated we're tracking toward lower emissions because the high-end scenarios were based on implausible economic and energy assumptions, particularly about fossil fuel expansion and the economics of coal resources needed for technologies like coal-to-liquid synthesis to outcompete electrified transportation alternatives.

As my co-authors and I have documented, these extreme pathways were never realistic, not primarily because policies prevented them, but because the underlying resource and technological assumptions were flawed from the start.

This doesn't mean marginal GHG emissions are less harmful, rather it means the most extreme scenarios were never plausible baselines. Using the fact that implausible extreme scenarios didn't materialize as justification to eliminate emission standards represents a fundamental misunderstanding of both scenario plausibility and scientific evidence.

The EPA’s proposal is not gold standard science.

