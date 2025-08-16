The Honest Broker

What's needed here is a law one sentence long: "The EPA does not have authority to regulate carbon dioxide as a pollutant". Or, if you can pass it instead, the same law removing the "not". If neither version can get through both houses of Congress and be either signed or a veto overridden, the default should be "not" based on the overthrow of Chevron deference.

Nothing like this should happen by rule-making, or worse by executive order. The original endangerment finding was an absurd overreach founded on the overbroad language you have already cited in the Clean Air Act, given its context and purpose in the 1970s. Something with such large implications should have been independently debated in Congress, not handwaved into existence by the rule-making process. If anything trips over the "major questions" doctrine, this should have been it.

Note that Ritchie's comments here refer to the EPA reconsideration document, and not the DOE CWG report.

A fuller quote from the passage Justin critques is this:

". . . IPCC scenarios depicting worst-case, ‘‘business as usual’’ assessments have been criticized as misleading (2025 CWG Draft Report at 16),90 and empirical data suggest that actual GHG emission concentration increase and corresponding warming trends through 2025 have tracked the IPCC’s more optimistic scenarios (2025 CWG Draft Report at 18).91 Recent scientific analyses propose that this divergence may be explained by greater capacity for the climate to reuptake GHGs in the atmosphere through natural processes."

The EPA document is imprecise in switching from papers that focus on emissions to a discussion of concentrations and warming. JR is correct that our papers do not say anything about the carbon cycle.

Where I'd quibble is when JR states: "the [EPA emissions] standards are helping us stay on a lower-emission trajectory."

I don't actually think this is well supported empirically.

I'm already on record opposed to the reconsideration of the EF, but that is not because the policies that have followed have been so effective, but as a matter of law. I do not think our research is really here or there with respect to reconsideration of the EF, but our research is going to be very important for any cost-benefit analyses that might follow from an EF.

This point from JR is one that both sides of this issue seem to miss (intentionally or not):

"these extreme pathways were never realistic, not primarily because policies prevented them, but because the underlying resource and technological assumptions were flawed from the start."

RP

