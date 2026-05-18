The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

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Dale & Laura McIntyre's avatar
Dale & Laura McIntyre
2d

Superb essay, Roger. This sort of sleight-of-hand even predates scenarios. It goes back to Jim Hansen's foundational paper in 1988, wherein he predicted temperature rise rates well in excess of reality. When I pointed that out in 2008 on the NYT blog Dot Earth, Andy Revkin rebuked me, writing "Hansen made scenarios, not predictions. Never were, never will be." When I asked, if that was so, why had Hansen's paper used "forecast" and "predictions" multiple times in his text? Andy wrote back, "I'll ask him." Silence ensued for an interval, then Andy wrote back that Hansen seemed to have no interest in pursuing the question. Thereafter I noticed the climate change writers stopped using the term "predictions" and latched on to the term "scenarios" for their calculations. Which politicians and regulators immediately began to use as predictions. (Note: Andy Revkin was a straight shooter when editing Dot Earth; he was a climate change believer but he always encouraged dialogue and never cancelled dissenting voices despite some savage trolls sending unforgivably rude comments. Interestingly, these were invariably from eco-fanatical climate doomsters chastising Andy for not being as fanatical as they were.)

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Frank Paynter's avatar
Frank Paynter
2d

So the models, ALL of them, were fatally flawed from the beginning, and this wasn't a bug - it was a feature. IMHO what Roger isn't (but should be) saying is that when the models were created with rational assumptions about coal use and renewable technology improvement rates, the models didn't produce the required answers, so the assumptions were changed until they did.

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