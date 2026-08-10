The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

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Søren Hansen's avatar
Søren Hansen
Aug 11

Whenever countries have achieved "decarbonization" (still, in my opinion, a ghastly term - since we are not talking about carbon, but carbon dioxide), the underlying assumption is almost always that it is due to a succesful energy transition to "renewables". However, several of the countries, which have peaked, actually have done so by widespread de-industrialisation. This goes for e.g. Germany and the UK, where disastrous climate policies have driven a large number of industrial plants into bankruptcy - or into relocating the production abroad. The result is that the emission accounts look good, but the lost products will just be manufactured elsewhere, so the net global emissions are unchanged. In these cases the success with "decarbonization" has come with a steep cost in wealth and welfare for the countries involved.

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Dale & Laura McIntyre's avatar
Dale & Laura McIntyre
Aug 10

We might give some thought to countries which are, how shall I say this, "artificially poor" due to conflict, bad governance and tribal wars. Venezuela, Cuba, Iran, Congo, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Nicaragua, should be rich countries. They are not, due to various factors listed above. When and if these countries mend their condition their populations will likely increase their wealth and their CO2 emissions at accelerating paces. I find that an interesting thought.

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