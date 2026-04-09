The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

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Peter Tillman's avatar
Peter Tillman
1d

Once again, a distinguished public service, in bringing these behind-the-scenes manipulations of how both science and policy-making work, into the clear light of day.

Sunshine, as always, is the best disinfectant. Thank you, Dr. Pielke.

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John Bates's avatar
John Bates
1d

I was fortunate to get to know and spend time with the brilliant Susan Solomon who was the one who actually solved the chemistry of the ozone hole. She shared some of the stories the several times I gave her a ride back to Boulder in the early 1990s after trips we attended in DC. She led expeditions to the South Pole McMurdo station in 1986 and 1987. From that field work, she found that the chemical reactions that produce rapid stratospheric ozone loss occurred an order of magnitude more quickly in the presence of polar stratospheric clouds (PSCs). It only gets cold enough in the Antarctic to allow formation of PSCs. This work, and hence the actual foundational understanding was only published later, so the agreements did precede the knowledge by quite a bit

In a twist few are aware of, other scientists attempted to steal and publish Susan's work and hypothesis before she could. However, one of the reviewers of that paper knew Susan had done the work and blew the whistle to the editor. Science is messy and not linear.

Spot on also that DuPont had a ready alternative and embraced the change as a way to supercharge business.

The FJC is an embarrassment and I don't know what to say about NASEM any more.

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