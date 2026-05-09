The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rich Miller's avatar
Rich Miller
5h

Two comments here: (1) to be more fair, you should have noted that the WSJ has not yet covered it yet even though it has been more willing to cover the RCP 8.5 issue; and (2) for me the most important policy implication of the death of RCP 8.5 is whether it now makes sense to go back to natural gas as a bridge fuel because we have more time. This is a complicated argument, but I would like to see you grapple with that.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Roger Pielke Jr. and others
Roger Pielke Jr.'s avatar
Roger Pielke Jr.
6h

One more, in French:

https://atlantico.fr/article/decryptage/rechauffement-climatique-le-giec-revoit-ses-previsions-a-la-baisse-et-voila-ce-que-cela-signifie-vraiment

Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Roger Pielke Jr. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture