The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

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Dale & Laura McIntyre's avatar
Dale & Laura McIntyre
11h

This has been a dynamite month, Roger Only problem is, now your faithful readership will expect every new month to be this explosive!! Just kidding. Write about whatever interests you, however arcane. We will happily read along, slurping up the tidbits like the knowledge truffle hounds we are.

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DBC's avatar
DBC
13h

Excellent coverage sir.

FWIW we've lived on the NC coast for 10 years now. This spring felt the coolest in those 10 years.

One spring doesn't change the 'climate'... but I don't see any mention in local broadcasts. I do like hearing when (WEF type) dogma is debunked... Artic Ice has been building the last 10-20 years?

Anytime we have new info, I'm glad to see it.... hot or cold.

Thanks for your work on helping dismantle the wayward modeling, providing more realistic assessments.

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