The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dale & Laura McIntyre's avatar
Dale & Laura McIntyre
5d

Roger, this is a very impressive compendium of highly relevant data and discussion. I cannot think of anyone else turning out so much vital information so consistently. Keep 'em coming! All best wishes.

Reply
Share
John Plodinec's avatar
John Plodinec
5d

An interesting experiment. If you can maintain it, it should prove very useful.

Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Roger Pielke Jr. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture