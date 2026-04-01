Last week at CERAWeek in Houston I met a lot of THB subscribers, and one offered me a great suggestion: Since I am very active here in posting, he offered, it would be great if every so often I posted a compendium of recent posts to make it easier for people to catch up, put pieces together, and give me a chance to provide follow-ups on posts.

So today I introduce a new experiment at THB: A look back at March 2026. Let’s go . . .

Energy in the Global Economy

A key theme through March was the realities of energy in the global economy. I published the first two parts (of a three-part series) on energy in the global economy. Part 1 looked at the role of energy in the US economy, in terms of physical consumption and economics, both in proportion to GDP. I argue that the U.S. has been in an energy transition for over 50 years and the fossil fuel alternatives have a place, but that place to date is pretty small.

Motivated by the disruptions caused by the US/Israel war with Iran, I invested a lot of effort on quantitative analyses of energy in the United Kingdom, G20 and Europe. I also took a deep dive on the fossil fuel foundations of so-called “renewable” energy.

These four posts motivated a lot of debate and discussion and traveled far beyond THB.

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The FJC/NASEM Scandal Gets Legs

Early in the month I reported on the “ghost authorship” of a chapter in the Reference Manual on Scientific Evidence produced in a collaboration between the Federal Judiciary Center and the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. This is a serious scandal and my post led to some very interesting follow up, which I report below.

The analysis in that post was picked up by the Editorial Board of the Wall Street Journal, which argued:

This is a scandal for the manual’s authors and the FJC. Any judge who uses the manual in a ruling is taking distorted, biased material and serving up grounds for appeal.

In response to the WSJ, a co-author of the chapter had a letter publicshed in the WSJ, in which she dug the hole even deeper. Jessica Wentz, of Columbia University, acknowledged that the FJC chapter was cribbed from a paper co-authored by Michael Burger, a plaintiffs’ attorney in climate lawsuits. She then tried to argue that he didn’t write any of the parts that they took from their jointly co-authored law review chapter:

As disclosed in the chapter, we did excerpt and adapt some content from a 2020 law review article that we co-authored with Mr. Burger. All of that content came from scientific sections that were written by Mr. Horton and myself.

On X/Twitter I explained that this is not how authorship works:

According to the NASEM: “If responsibility for an article or other communication is not specified as clearly as possible, all authors can be held accountable for its contents.”

According to the ICMJE, authorship means, “agreement to be accountable for all aspects of the work.”

The FJC/NASEM scandal should be investigated by Congress to understand how institutions that are supposed to provided unbiased and scientifically accurate information became corrupted in service of climate advocacy.

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The Return of Roger Pielke Sr. — and a Look at Trump’s Vocabulary

Happily, my dad has again started posted on climate science here at THB. This month he explained why extremely cold weather and winter storms are a feature of the dynamics of the atmosphere, and won’t be going away anytime soon in a warming world.

Welcome back!

I also expanded my technical skills by creating a dashboard that allows us to look at the most commonly used works in public communications by President Trump — Trump, Great, and Tariffs are at the top.

That post is part of a series looking at how we can better make sense of our cacophonous and confusing information ecosystem.

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Mann, Hotez, Ehrlich — The “Gravediggers of Science”

I reviewed the recent polemic by Michael Mann and Peter Hotez. I argue that while the book is mainly a list of grievances, its real significance lies in how broadly its intense partisan call-to-arms has been accepted and promoted by leading scientists and institutions.

Yesterday, I discussed the review with Bryce Nichels, which you can see on his Substack, Science From the Fringe, linked below.

I also took a look back when Mann (and another climate scientist, Stefan Rahmstorf) joined with Paul Ehrlich, the famous neo-Malthusian, to try to savage the reputation of a leading science journalist because he wrote a favorable review of my book, The Climate Fix.

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A Few Announcements

I have updated the THB Series page, which collects THB posts together that explore a theme over time.

I have also updated the For Paid Subscribers page, which offers one-stop shopping for paid subscribers to PDFs of three of my books (so far!) — Hurricanes (with Pielke Sr.), Disasters and Climate Change , and The Climate Fix . Also available are paywalled posts — THB Insider, Five Figures, and others that share various otherwise paywalled PDFs of my published peer-reviewed work.

The annual subscription for new subscribers to THB is increasing to $100 on 1 June 2026. if you have been on the fence, now might be a good time to lock in your support at a lower price that will never increase!

Before you go — If you think that this monthly compendium is a good idea, please let me and everyone else know by clicking that “❤️ Like”. Thanks!