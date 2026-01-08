The Honest Broker

Marc Cortez's avatar
Marc Cortez
1d

As with most of our decisions to exit existing climate institutions (NCAR comes to kind) the question really is: can we undertake true reform from the inside or do we need to tear these down to the studs and start over? There are arguments on both sides.

Can institutions who’ve built up systemic bias over decades and now have reasons to keep it that way really be trusted to reform? It’s hard to think they can. I can’t think of any institutions who’ve successfully done so. Feels like there’s simply too much momentum to keep the status quo; any changes would likely be lip service at best.

I lean on the side of tear it down and rebuild, this time with fair and equitable approaches. But I may be in the minority here…

6 replies
Koen Vogel's avatar
Koen Vogel
1d

Why Trump is doing this is easy: he's convinced the Climate Industrial Complex is a scam, and he's making it nearly impossible for future presidents to rebuild what he's smashing.

Why it may be impossible to rebuild IPCC, UNFCC, NCAR, etc today is because they have become institutions where scientific debate - as is advocated in the post - is no longer possible: sing from the IPCC hymnal or lose your job. I was at Penn State when Hansen testified before the senate, opening the door towards NSF funding CO2-related research. At the time the state-of-the-art climate models were predicting an average European temperature of 40 ºC in 2020, 60 ºC in 2040. Science and a few beers convinced us later that this was highly unlikely. We had a great time discussing the problems of the models in a collegial manner. This collegiality is no longer possible, as big power and money are now on the line. I was disillusioned when - after a one-sided presentation by the IPCC in Paris in 2015 to a bunch of politicians - president Obama declared that "the science was settled". No beers, no discussion; I had a "Whut?" moment. In the aftermath every scientific journal was literally forced to sign up to the idea that climate change was predominantly caused by anthropogenic CO2. This is the only compulsory rule like that forced on our scientific institutions. There's no similar rule on gravity, or heliocentricity, or even something semi-controversial like evolution. When a politician says it's time to end the debate it's because he's losing the debate. There has been no honest scientific debate possible since 2015, as going against IPCC was and probably still is committing career suicide. 10 years ago the US climate research institutes were turned into IPCC echo-chambers. Who would president Trump send to future IPCC meetings to represent his (team's scientific) views that anthropogenic CO2 is not the predominant cause of climate change? He can't send NOAA or NCAR. He could send some previously well-respected IPCC-skeptic climatologists like Richard Lindzen or Judith Curry, but this will produce howls of rage in everybody from the press, the IPCC, the EU, etc., you know, the one's whose minds are made up already and cannot be swayed by any scientific debate. It would almost certainly be a waste of time and resources. President Trump is doing what president Obama did in 2015: pre-emptively ending any scientific discussion, my way or the highway. The IPCC-reform boat sailed 10 years ago, when the IPCC Summary for Policymakers was drafted by scientists but had to be line-by-line approved by politicians from all 195 member countries. Quite a few scientists resigned in protest.

3 replies
