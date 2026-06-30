June was another busy month here at THB. I published a three-part series on nuclear energy, THB Deep Dive Report #2 on ENSO, Hurricanes, and Global Disasters, an update on the ongoing economic fallout of the Iran war, a report on new research on IPCC bias, explored the implications of Europe’s aversion to AC, and much more.

Below are links and capsule summaries of every post. In the capsule summaries I highlight the material available only to paid subscribers.

Five of My Favorite Papers and the Stories Behind Them (June 4)

A paywall-free share of a post originally written for paid subscribers. Five of my favorite papers that I’ve published from over thirty years of research — not my most cited, but (some of) my favorites. The backstories range from the 1997 Red River flood survey that shaped my thinking on forecasts and decision making, to a tour of reclaimed coal-mining lakes in Germany, to the Caster Semenya arbitration in Lausanne and the bad science used in that case, to the paper that pulled me back into climate research after several years away.

Partisan Politics Trumps Peer Review (June 4)

This post critiques OMB’s proposed rule reshaping federal science funding across NSF, NIH, NASA, DOE, and more, through the framework of The Honest Broker. The post identifies five core problems: political appointees trumping peer review, the embedding of unclear normative standards into grant criteria, a regulatory foundation built on partisan advocacy documents rather than the science policy literature, heavy restrictions on foreign-collaboration, and a final-say structure that substitutes partisan acceptability for democratic accountability. The post closes with a specific action agenda — and a warning to the scientific community about the risks of fighting partisan fire with more partisan fire.

Does the IPCC Exaggerate Climate Science? (June 8)

A potentially important new preprint by Galiani et al. on how the IPCC process amplifies scientific claims beyond what is supported in the literature. They scored ~114,000 matched claim pairs across all six IPCC Assessment Reports and ~116,000 newspaper articles using three independent LLMs. The headline finding: at every stage, in every Assessment Report, claims shift systematically toward the more severe end of the underlying scientific ranges. It’s a preprint, so the findings are preliminary, but it’s the first systematic attempt I’m aware of to empirically quantify the amplification of climate science from report to Summary for Policymakers to press coverage.

The New Republic of Science (June 11)

This post shares my reflections from a Vienna workshop on current disruptions in science policy. Framed through Michael Polanyi’s 1962 essay “The Republic of Science,” the post identifies six tensions straining the postwar model of self-governing science: The post argues that the Trump administration’s actions, including DOGE cuts and the proposed OMB rule, are real and harmful, but are symptoms of these deeper structural tensions rather than their cause, and the Biden administration’s pathological politicization of science is also part of this longer term dynamic. The post closes with three design principles for renegotiating science’s social contract.

Can America Build Nuclear Again? Part 1 (June 15)

The first installment of a three-part series on commercial nuclear power. Part 1 makes the case — via a cross-national comparison of France, Japan, South Korea, and China — that U.S. nuclear cost escalation was never technologically inevitable. Overnight construction costs rose from roughly $1,000/kW in the 1960s to nearly $11,000/kW for plants completed after Three Mile Island; other countries didn’t experience this sort of cost escalation. The divergence reflects policy choices, not anything intrinsic to nuclear power.

Can America Build Nuclear Again? Part 2 (June 17)

Part 2 connects U.S. cost escalation to seven federal mechanisms: full fee recovery, mid-construction backfitting authority, 1960s-era quality assurance mandates, NEPA requirements locked in by Calvert Cliffs (1971), decommissioning funding mandates, Price-Anderson insurance, and IRA credit-timing asymmetry — together producing a capital cost differential of roughly 15–20× between new nuclear and new gas. The post also traces how the 1977 abolition of the Joint Committee on Atomic Energy left nuclear policy split across eleven congressional committees, with none currently equipped to consider nuclear energy comprehensively.

Can America Build Nuclear Again? Part 3 (June 19)

The final installment reviews eleven policy options drawn from academic research, government reports, and nuclear policy organizations — from enforcing ADVANCE Act licensing timelines and codifying design finality, to volume licensing and a federal government orderbook of five to ten reactors, to long-term investment in domestic nuclear manufacturing and UK-style Contracts for Difference. Includes a 13-tab XLS workbook with all data, sources, and cost estimates across the three parts for paid subscribers.

The Economic Costs of the Iran War: Update and Scorecard (June 22)

An update and retrospective on my April 2 Iran War cost projections, which held up well against actual outcomes. Through mid-June, the average U.S. household had experienced approximately $555 in elevated fuel and fertilizer costs, with total per-household costs (including government expenditures) running from ~$775 to ~$1,313 depending on assumptions — consistent with an independent Moody’s Analytics estimate of ~$1,000. Full sourced spreadsheet included for all subscribers.

ENSO, U.S. Hurricanes, and Global Disasters (June 24) — THB Deep Dive Report #2

This THB Deep Dive report updates two long-standing lines of research. First, the original 1999 Pielke & Landsea finding that U.S. hurricane damage varies strongly with ENSO phase holds up — the La Niña-to-El Niño ratio of median normalized CONUS hurricane damage was 4.0× in the original 1925–1997 sample and 7.5× over 1998–2025. Second, global disaster losses over 1990–2024 show a strong La Niña signal: median global losses run ~$270 billion in La Niña years versus ~$155 billion in El Niño years. As of late June, NOAA carried an El Niño Advisory, with a 63% probability of a “very strong” El Niño this fall — implying below-average base-rate expectations for 2026 U.S. hurricane losses, though tail risk remains. The full report is available to paid subscribers.

Europe’s Deadly Aversion to Air Conditioning (June 25)

Europe pairs the lowest air-conditioning penetration among rich regions (~19% household AC, versus ~76% in North America and 90%+ in Japan) with the world’s highest per-capita heat-death rate — roughly 50,000 to 68,000 heat deaths a year across 2022–2024. Using Barreca et al.’s estimate that AC reduces the risk of dying on an extreme heat day by about 75%, the post models a counterfactual: estimating what North American AC penetration in Europe would imply for heat mortality. The result: avoiding of ~26,000 European heat deaths in a summer like 2022; near-universal coverage would avoid ~35,000. Heat deaths concentrate overwhelmingly among the elderly, so targeted AC access in care homes and the residences of older adults could capture most of the benefit. The post traces the policy levers — EU and national rules on insulation, permitting, and energy use — that actively discourage AC adoption, and connects the issue to a broader argument (from a new preprint with Matthew Burgess, Patrick Brown, and Matthew Kahn) that climate advocacy has long underrated adaptation relative to mitigation. Includes a sourced Excel workbook for paid subscribers.

Another Pillar of Climate Advocacy Collapses (June 28)

This post follows up the ProPublica investigation revealing that BP helped conceive of and arguably ghostwrite the influential 2004 Pacala-Socolow “stabilization wedges” paper, which claimed humanity already possessed the technology needed to solve climate change for 50 years. The post traces the scientific debate the Wedges paper was designed to shut down — Hoffert, Caldeira, and colleagues had argued in 2002 that existing technology was nowhere near sufficient — and walks through how BP CEO John Browne suggested the paper’s central “wedges” metaphor and how Princeton researchers acknowledged the paper likely wouldn’t have existed without BP funding, none of which was disclosed. The post also revisits my 2008 Nature commentary “Dangerous Assumptions” (with Tom Wigley and Christopher Green), which challenged the Wedges conclusions. I also discuss the subsequent multi-year campaign by the Center for American Progress and others to delegitimize anyone who questioned Wedges orthodoxy. Includes a bonus PDF of the stabilization-wedges chapter from The Climate Fix (2010) for paid subscribers.

Comments, suggestions, requests — All welcome!

Leave a comment

Before you go: If you would like these month-in-review posts to continue, please let me know by clicking that “❤️ Like” button. Based on traffic in past monthly summaries, I’m not sure they add much value. Thanks!