The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Bates's avatar
John Bates
1d

I think 2 things can be true at the same time: 1) more folks are recognizing the pragmatic approach to climate action espoused by Roger, via the undefeated Iron Law, and 2) climate extremism is at the same time Too Big to Fail and so it is a very hard addiction to kick.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Drew Mayerson's avatar
Drew Mayerson
21h

I tend to agree with Mr. Zycher although I have seen a drop-off in sensationalism regarding climate change claims in the media. My own 40 year experiences following NGOs and the offshore oil industry has taught me that they don’t go away, they just tweak their battle plan. Environmental NGOs have a glamorous almost elegant appeal, especially to young and college age individuals. One can protest and find like-minded individuals/friends readily, all without actually having to bring home a paycheck. So when NGOs see their media coverage slipping they change tactics and find a new or recycle an old bogeyman to keep their base engaged and to garner new recruits. To Mr. Zycher’s point, the emphasis now is misinformation and falsehoods; things that can be difficult to refute because there are now so many ways to gather the information that you “want” to hear that it is easy to dismiss the information that you don’t want to hear. Climate cancelling is not over. Instead of denier, you’ll be called a climate liar, swindler, or conman…and who wants to listen to people like that? Cancelling will have a new veneer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
73 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Roger Pielke Jr.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture