The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

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Dale & Laura McIntyre's avatar
Dale & Laura McIntyre
14h

Superb! Real data instead of opinions. I love it. Please, sir, may I have some more? I am as hungry for empirical data as Oliver Twist was for gruel in the orphanage.

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Steve Udelson's avatar
Steve Udelson
15h

This is a great resource Roger, thanks for posting. And yes, Ryan has always been great at collecting and displaying data.

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