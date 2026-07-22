We have just released a new website that is one-stop shopping for official data on tropical cyclones and climate. The project is a collaboration with Ryan Maue, who is teaching this old dog some new tricks. If you do not follow or subscribe to Ryan’s fantastic weather site, you should (check these out).

The site is Global Tropical Cyclones and can be reached by clicking the button below.

Global Tropical Cyclones

Global Tropical Cyclones is the first of what will be a growing number of data dashboards available here at THB — which you can access from the menu bar at the top under THB Data Dashboards.

Global Tropical Cyclones tracks storm counts by intensity, Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE), and more across all six ocean basins and globally, drawing on the operational best-track data from NHC, CPHC, and JTWC via IBTrACS.

The site updates daily with year-to-date totals compared against 1980–present averages, and offers storm rankings, annual rankings, basin-by-basin running totals back to 1966. The site also includes a dedicated climate change section putting current activity in historical context, drawing upon the IPCC AR6 and GFDL.

The site includes a daily briefing on tropical cyclone activity year-to-date and a monthly briefing with the latest on hurricanes and climate change.

It's built for anyone who wants the underlying numbers on tropical cyclone activity rather than headline-driven claims about them. Check it out!

Comments and suggestions welcome!

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