The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Withee's avatar
David Withee
2d

Long ago I learned to be a skeptic. Don't trust any numbers or claims unless I can verify them elsewhere. Rarely have I found someone I can pretty much trust, whether or not I agree with them. Roger is one of those very few whose observations I can pretty much take to the bank, and his substack is the only one I subscribe to. I hope to see more articles based on him and his work.

Reply
Share
Michael Johnson's avatar
Michael Johnson
2d

Very interesting and good interview. But once again, does anyone have any proof that:“Climate change is a serious problem.”

It seems to me the new pragmatism doesn't see that.

Reply
Share
9 replies
32 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Roger Pielke Jr. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture