Your host interviewing (then) North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum in 2024.

With THB readership soaring — up 10% so far in 2025 — I thought it’d be a good time to (re)introduce what this site is all about, share some thoughts on how to get the most out of your subscription, and introduce a new monthly feature — THB Subscriber Questions.

I asked Grok to describe THB:

I’m not as colorful as Grok, but you can also read my just-updated-description of what THB is about.

I cover some topics in considerable depth and organize these into series. For instance, I am currently contributing to a series on the science (or is it pseudoscience?) of extreme weather event attribution, which is a research topic invented to attract media attention and support litigation (in the words of its proponents). Here are the entries in that series so far:

THB Series on Weather Attribution Alchemy (Began Nov 2024)

I have started rolling up certain series into syllabi for those wanting a deeper dive on the scale of a semester-long college or graduate school course. The first one I’ve put together is on Extreme Weather and Climate.

Future series and syllabi that I am considering include:

government science advice

science advisory successes and failures during COVID

propaganda and politics

science institutions under Trump

how the climate agenda crashed and burned

changing global demographics

the origins of COVID-19, the science and the politics

I welcome your thoughts, priorities, and suggestions in the comments.

You can access all of the series and syllabi I have thus far put together at the THB Series page. You can also find THB’s most read posts here and the full archive here.

Starting in April, I am initiating a new THB monthly feature — THB Subscriber Questions or THBSQ (stolen shamelessly from Nate Silver’s Silver Bulletin). I will invite your questions for me — on any topic — and then in the following month I’ll select from among the most interesting/challenging and write up my answers. You can add your questions to this thread anytime.

Here is your first invitation to ask me anything, and I’ll publish my replies in April:

I occasionally publish guest posts from experts with a range of perspectives. These are almost always invited contributions, but if you’d like to pitch a piece, I am happy to hear it. I am particularly interested in publishing pieces that take specific issue with an analysis of mine — Want to defend the science of extreme event attribution? Take on the IPCC’s detection and attribution framework? Make the case for why the ICAT “dataset” is scientific quality? — such perspectives are always welcomed.

The THB Comment sections below every post host lively and informed discussions. THB values intellectual hospitality and genuine debate and all are welcome here. THB has very high expectations for how members of its community engage with one another — disagreement and debate are expected, and so too is respect and collegiality. THB commenters have incredible experience and expertise — I learn something new in the comments everyday. Participating in the THB comments is an essential benefit of a paid subscription.

Speaking of paid subscriptions — here is why you might consider one:

You get to participate on the THB comments sections, as I just mentioned.

You get access to a lot of paywalled materials, including full PDFs of my books, three so far — The Climate Fix , Disasters and Climate Change , and Hurricanes: Their Nature and Impacts on Society (with R. Pielke Sr.).

Coming later in 2025 will be a book club focused on the book I am most well known for — The Honest Broker: Making Sense of Science in Policy and Politics .

Access to the THB For Paid Subscribers page which has easy links to the books just mentioned, as well as a listing of posts only for paid subscribers.

You support independent research and analyses on science, policy, and politics that you will find no where else.

If you have a .gov or .mil email address you can become a paid subscriber for 50% off, at the button below:

And .edu gets the same offer at this button:

Several paid subscribers have told me that they prefer that most of my content remains freely available and not behind a paywall, and that is why they support THB. Paid subscribers have ready access to my via the DM function on the Substack app and are always welcome to send me emails (by just responding to any post that shows up in your in-box).

Free subscribers are always welcomed.

Finally, for today, I have two surveys — the first for everyone and the second just for paid subscribers.

Before you go — Don’t forget THBSQ#1 — Go on and ask me anything!

