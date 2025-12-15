The Honest Broker

John Plodinec
A question and a comment.

• "The TCFD classified “climate risk” into two categories, which became commonly adopted throughout the financial community:

(1) risks related to the transition to a lower-carbon economy and (2) risks related to the physical impacts of climate change." Question: Were the risks of transition ever examined with the same fervor as the physical risks?

• There are two disturbing parallels to what you've described.

- The growth of a similar industry around NEPA documentation. This went from clearly written documents of ~50 pages produced in a month or two, to multi-volume tomes of impenetrable verbiage requiring years to prepare.

- The myriad studies relating to nuclear waste disposal (esp HLW) in the '80s and into the '90s.

From a policy standpoint, it might be interesting to determine if there are any general lessons to be learned. In particular, how to avoid the pernicous effects of what appears to be a general phenomenon.

Steve Ballenger
Interesting, enlightening and scary. Thanks for this excellent summary.

Although you didn’t cover it, I am curious regarding the “risks related to the transition to a lower-carbon economy”. It seems this could be an equally impactful (expensive) part of this boondoggle.

