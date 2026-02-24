How I Use AI

Updated: 23 Feb 2026

This old dog is trying some new tricks. Specifically, I am now experimenting in the deep end in using AI in support of my research.

My approach is to use AI much as I would student assistants, grad students, and post-docs back when I was a professor.

Specifically, I use ChatGPT for basic research support (e.g., “find me this flowchart mentioned in this government document.”) I use Claude for quantitative applications (e.g., please digitize this figure from this paper and calculate the Mann-Kendall trend for variable X). I pay for each.

So far I am impressed — more than that, amazed.

AEI, where I am a Senior Fellow, has an AI Policy for its scholars which states:

[S]cholars should not use LLMs to draft their publications or to generate the arguments, ideas, and evidence that scholars go on to use in their publications. This is the same standard the Institute has long applied to scholar use of research assistants or reference works. At the same time, scholars should feel free to use LLMs as part of the research and writing process, in the same way that they use RAs and references: To understand the state of the literature or debate to which they are contributing, for copy editing, to find important scholarly work that is related to their project, and for general education.

This is a solid policy, that I support 100%. I haven’t yet used AI for copy editing, but that changes today. Duh. For the THB typo finders, you’ll now be out of business!

If and when my approach changes I’ll update this page. Meantime, expect some productivity gains here at THB.

Thanks for reading!