The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

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David Young's avatar
David Young
6h

I note that the US has done as well as the EU despite the EU's disastrous green energy investments. The reason is that US energy policy has been driven by cost reduction with a massive switch from coal to natural gas. This is something Europe could easily do as well and it would reduce energy costs dramatically. They are not fracking either even though there are massive deposits that hold huge reserves of natural gas. This just shows again that European civilization is committing cultural suicide and in the case of Canada literal suicide with their program to let people kill themselves.

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Frank Paynter's avatar
Frank Paynter
7h

And when we get to the point where there is too little CO2 in the air and all the plants (and consequently all humans) die? Do we even know what that level is? Everyone keeps talking of a 'tripping point' where irreversible global warming occurs. What about in the other direction - what happens if there is *too little* C -> CO2?

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