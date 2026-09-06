The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

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Michael Magoon's avatar
Michael Magoon
Sep 6Edited

Great work. I would add that AI makes it much easier for a knowledgeable individual to challenge the consensus in any field of intellectual inquiry.

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Kneten, Norval's avatar
Kneten, Norval
Sep 6

Two of your statements immediately jumped out at me: "...I have over many decades developed the expertise, wisdom, and judgment that is necessary to make good use of AI tools..." and "one of the biggest challenges in the work I do is steelmanning the outputs to make sure they are consistent with the best research and data available."

One of the delights of retirement–from an academic career as a chemist and administrator–is the opportunity to pursue a wide variety of topics and, in those pursuits, draft introductory documents for the novice. Those have included a variety of topics including critical theory's influence on higher education, the paleogeology of the Rio Grande River in Big Bend National Park, and the role of fallibilism in emergence (in progress!). Some of these explorations were at the encouragement of friends and colleagues, and others were responding to my own long but frustrated desire to do so.

As you point out so well, I have found AI as a useful research companion, but only reliable if I first gain sufficient knowledge of the subject to avoid being misled by an occasional tendency of AI to favor the preponderance of information on one side of an issue or question. Related, but also important, is not being too explicitly demanding in a query...asking for alternate viewpoints is frequently necessary. Your "steelmanning" comment is crucial.

It's a great tool to explore with and it's fun to argue with...

Kudos on your dashboards...thank you!

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