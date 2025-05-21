The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Drake's avatar
Paul Drake
12h

This was great, Roger! Thanks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bruce Thielen's avatar
Bruce Thielen
13h

Mark P. Mills has been talking for years about the impracticality of mining and processing for all of the materials at the scale required. Any attempts to make it happen would be highly inflationary.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Roger Pielke Jr.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture