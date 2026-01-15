The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Bates's avatar
John Bates
1d

Thanks for the update Roger. One of my major career achievements was preserving the record of our early satellite data which provides the best record of tropical cyclones. Real story - when I got to NCDC in 2002, I discovered that Bill Rossow had stored the calibration data for the satellite products in the digital file headers, BUT the archive group there did not know that. When they had transferred those data to new media, the header information was not and so all the calibration data was lost. I was able to hire some good folks and we went back to all the data providers, got the original calibration data, and ensured it was permanently saved. Story here - https://journals.ametsoc.org/view/journals/bams/100/12/bams-d-19-0060.1.xml

These data are, by far, the most used and referenced climate data ever (over 15,000 and counting)

Reply
Share
Watch's avatar
Watch
6h

So I guess a dumb question. I understand P&C insurance companies keep increasing rates for storm damage. Is that unrelated to your insightful conclusions?

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Roger Pielke Jr. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture