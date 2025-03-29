Location of Myanmar earthquake yesterday. Source: USGS.

I wrote the post below just over two years ago following a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria that killed an estimated 60,000 people. Yesterday, an earthquake of similar magnitude struck Myanmar and Thailand, which the USGS estimates could have a similar casualty total. Apart from the 2023 Hunga Tonga volcanic eruption, the Myanmar earthquake is just the fifth quake anywhere since February, 2023 of >7.5 magnitude.

In the post — first published in 2023, and gently updated — I discuss trends in earthquakes and their casualities, which have been down in recent decades, but up in recent years. For a longer-term perspective, see my post from a decade ago on long-term earthquake trends and impacts.

Share

The death toll from the [2023] Kahramanmaras earthquake has already reached 2,000 and tragically is certain to grow. In this post I share some information on trends in earthquakes and their impacts.

The figure below shows data from the U.S. Geological Survey for all earthquakes of magnitude 7.5 or greater since 2000. Over that period there was a decrease in these major earthquakes.

Four of the past 6 years saw 4 or less magnitude 7.5 or greater earthquakes, while the previous 17 years before that only saw 3 such years. Of course impacts depend not just on how strong, but also where the earthquakes occur and the infrastructure of that region.

To update this figure to March 2025—> 2023 = 2; 2024 = 1; 2025 (to date) = 2, via USGS . That means that the previous two+ years have seenthe fewest large earthquakes in any such stretch this century.

In the past day, there have been major two earthquakes in Turkey (initially reported as magnitudes 7.8 and 7.5), which means that 2023 has already seen 3 such quakes overall, which is more than the 2 observed in all of 2022.

The figure below shows that the recent decade experienced far fewer deaths from earthquakes than did the first decade of the 21st century, which saw multiple high casualty events. Since 2000, earthquakes have been by far the disaster event responsible for the most deaths worldwide.

Even within the past decade recent years saw fewer deaths than from 2011 to 2015. The relative lack of major earthquake losses since 2019 is one factor that contributed to the past four years seeing the fewest deaths from disasters in perhaps all of human history.

Finally, the figure below from an excellent recent paper shows highlighted (by me) in yellow, trends in (a, left) fatalities as a proportion of exposed population and (b, right) economic losses as a proportion of exposed wealth.

The authors note that the decrease in fatalities as a proportion of population began in about 1975 (noted by the red line I added), while the decrease in losses as a proportion of exposed wealth started in about 1995 (also noted by the red line I added).

One remarkable statistic from these data — of the 444 earthquakes in the database (covering 1967 to 2018), more than half of the total normalized economic losses resulted from just 8 earthquakes:

1976 (Tangshan earthquake China M = 7.6)

1980 (Irpinia earthquake Italy M = 6.9)

1994 (Northridge USA earthquake M = 6.7)

1995 (Kobe earthquake, Japan M = 7.2)

2008 (Sichuan earthquake China M = 8)

2010–2011 (including New-Zealand earthquakes sequences with M ranging from 5.3 to 7)

2010 (Chile 2010 earthquake M 8.8)

2011 (Tohoku earthquake Japan M = 9.1)

For further reading:

Ben‐Naim, E., Daub, E. G., & Johnson, P. A. (2013). Recurrence statistics of great earthquakes. Geophysical Research Letters, 40(12), 3021-3025.

Dollet, C., & Guéguen, P. (2022). Global occurrence models for human and economic losses due to earthquakes (1967–2018) considering exposed GDP and population. Natural Hazards, 110(1), 349-372.

Pielke Jr, R., Catastrophes of the 21st Century (July 25, 2020). Available at SSRN: https://ssrn.com/abstract=3660542 or http://dx.doi.org/10.2139/ssrn.3660542 — and discussed more recently here at THB.

Vranes, K., & Pielke Jr, R. (2009). Normalized earthquake damage and fatalities in the United States: 1900–2005. Natural Hazards Review, 10(3), 84-101.

The easiest thing you can do to support THB is to click that “♡ Like”. More likes mean that THB gets in front of more readers! Quick, click it!

Leave a comment

Comments and discussion welcomed! THB welomes all perspectives. I am taking your questions for an April post that answers the best of them — go on, ask me anything at this post.

Share

THB is reader-engaged and reader-supported. THB’s aim is to highlight data, analyses and commentary missing from public discussions of science, policy and politics — like what you just read above. A subscription costs about a latte/month and keeps THB running, so I can deliver posts like this to your in box several times a week. If you value THB and are able, please do support!