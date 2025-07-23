The Honest Broker

Roger Caiazza's avatar
Roger Caiazza
2h

There is one huge difference between GHG pollution and the criteria air pollutants. The criteria pollutants have National Ambient Air Quality Standards that concede that some amount of those pollutants is acceptable. Greenhouse gas pollutants have no such standards and now we face policies to eliminate GHG emissions.

I don’t care how we stop the net-zero transition madness but modifying the endangerment finding could be a start.

I like the idea of a compromise Best Available Control Technology approach to GHG emissions.

Ray Koopman's avatar
Ray Koopman
2h

Why must the reverse of “may reasonably be anticipated to endanger public health or welfare” be “may reasonably be anticipated NOT to endanger public health or welfare”? Why can it not be “may NOT reasonably be anticipated to endanger public health or welfare”?

