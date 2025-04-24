THB has gained a lot of followers in recent months. That provides a good opportunity for sharing some climate-focused posts from the archives. These five posts provide some useful background for posts soon to come and are also good examples of what THB is all about.
What the IPCC Actually Says About Extreme Weather
People are going absolutely nuts these days about extreme weather. Every event, any where is now readily associated with climate change and a portent of a climate out of control, apocalyptic even. I’ve long given up hope that the actual science of climate and extreme weather will be fairly reported or discussed in polic…
Why Climate Misinformation Persists
In 2001, I participated in a roundtable discussion hosted at the headquarters of the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) with a group of U.S. Senators, the Secretary of Treasury, and about a half-dozen other researchers. The event was organized by Idaho Senator Larry Craig (R-ID) following the release …
When the Climate Was Perfect
Global climate policy has evolved from an emphasis on reducing risks associated with altering the climate to one focused on seeing global average surface temperature as an indicator of the quality of life on the entire planet that we can fine tune through energy policy.
Jaws of the Snake
Policy making involves choosing among alternative possible courses of action in order to achieve desired outcomes. Policy analysis maps the consequences of decision alternatives and where they might take us. Both policy making and policy analysis have politics because people don’t always agree on where we should be heade…
The Political Agenda of the IPCC
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) was established as a scientific assessment process more than 35 years ago. Scientific assessments are of critical importance in many areas to help policy makers and the public to identify what is known, what is uncertain, as well as where there is contestation, uncertainties and areas of fundamental i…
THB operates under the values of intellectual hospitality and genuine debate. All views are welcome and the THB community appreciates that disagreement is normal and healthy in a democracy. Our community also understands that mutual respect and collegiality facilitates learning, compromise, and even disagreement.
The article "When the Climate was Perfect" dovetails with my previous comments that no one knows what the optimum surface temperature or CO2 levels are. The assumption that the climate pre-1900 must have been some kind of optimum are just dogma, but Roger shows how bad natural disasters were during that time.
The period of increasing surface temperature starting in the late 19th century is also the period of the greatest advances in human health and well being. We grow more food than ever before and live longer, better lives than ever before. There are lots of things that contribute to that, but there's no reason to think that increasing surface temperature and CO2 levels are a negative factor.
I'm jealous - I can never get my AI generated images to be that clever! :-D
I'll keep working at it.