What the IPCC Actually Says About Extreme Weather Roger Pielke Jr. · July 19, 2023 People are going absolutely nuts these days about extreme weather. Every event, any where is now readily associated with climate change and a portent of a climate out of control, apocalyptic even. I’ve long given up hope that the actual science of climate and extreme weather will be fairly reported or discussed in polic… Read full story

Why Climate Misinformation Persists Roger Pielke Jr. · July 25, 2024 In 2001, I participated in a roundtable discussion hosted at the headquarters of the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) with a group of U.S. Senators, the Secretary of Treasury, and about a half-dozen other researchers. The event was organized by Idaho Senator Larry Craig (R-ID) following the release … Read full story

When the Climate Was Perfect Roger Pielke Jr. · December 26, 2023 Global climate policy has evolved from an emphasis on reducing risks associated with altering the climate to one focused on seeing global average surface temperature as an indicator of the quality of life on the entire planet that we can fine tune through energy policy. Read full story

Jaws of the Snake Roger Pielke Jr. · November 13, 2023 Policy making involves choosing among alternative possible courses of action in order to achieve desired outcomes. Policy analysis maps the consequences of decision alternatives and where they might take us. Both policy making and policy analysis have politics because people don’t always agree on where we should be heade… Read full story

The Political Agenda of the IPCC Roger Pielke Jr. · May 15, 2023 The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) was established as a scientific assessment process more than 35 years ago. Scientific assessments are of critical importance in many areas to help policy makers and the public to identify what is known, what is uncertain, as well as where there is contestation, uncertainties and areas of fundamental i… Read full story

