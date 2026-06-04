The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Bates's avatar
John Bates
4h

Thanks so much for sharing your greatest hits, quite a diverse list. I wanted to flag a fascinating development I just read about in my U Wisconsin alumni newsletter and a subject you have also written about.

Coming soon is an AI agent to check paper references. Here is a quote and the link -

"BibAgent uses multimodal AI models to compare citation claims against the content of the cited paper, even when only abstracts or metadata are available. It is driving toward citation fidelity at scale, making peer-review processes more effective. Early tests of BibAgent show exceptional accuracy when full text is accessible, and the tool has drawn immediate interest, Ni said. “Every time I talk to people about this tool, they say, ‘I want to use it. I want to pay money.’” "

Should be fascinating to check the IPCC and NCA with this tool when it is released.

https://ischool.wisc.edu/2026/03/04/the-metascience-research-lab-is-asking-big-questions-about-the-future-of-science-and-discovery/

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Roger Pielke Jr. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture