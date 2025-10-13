These little guys are so cute!

Today I continue a new feature here at THB — Five Figures. Every month (or so), I share five (or so) of the most provocative, interesting, or challenging figures to have recently crossed my desk.

For October, Five Figures looks at a truly remarkable collapse of concern about climate change in an unexpected demographic, a data puzzle related to the Baby Boom, a map of where global fertility is declining, some remarkable data on how Congess uses science, and the Panda in the living room. Enjoy!