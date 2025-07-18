Today I am starting up a new feature here at THB — Five Figures. Every month, I will share five (or so) of the most provocative, interesting, or challenging figures to have recently crossed my desk.

Before making the jump to the figures, a quick postscript to my post earlier this week on extreme precipitation versus floods, and why we might see trends in the former but not the latter. There has been a growing literature on this question, and below are some peer-reviewed articles that reinforce my post — with some rare criticisms of climate scientists who promote false claims about flooding:

Sharma et al. 2018: “Despite evidence of increasing precipitation extremes, corresponding evidence for increases in flooding remains elusive. If anything, flood magnitudes are decreasing despite widespread claims by the climate community that if precipitation extremes increase, floods must also.”

Wasko et al. 2021: "We found that, across many regions in the world, in the absence of snowmelt, changes in flood magnitude do not follow increases in peak rainfalls."

Ivanic and Shaw 2015: “It is firmly established in the hydrologic literature that flooding depends on both antecedent watershed wetness and precipitation. One could phrase this relationship as “heavy precipitation does not necessarily lead to high stream discharge”, but rarely do studies directly affirm this statement. We have observed several non-hydrologists mistake trends in heavy precipitation as a proxy for trends in riverine flooding. . . “Do very heavy precipitation events lead to very high discharge events?” In this paper, we directly evaluate this question, providing a clear conclusion that precipitation should not be viewed as being directly related to discharge, and that trends in very heavy precipitation should be used cautiously to infer trends in very high discharge.”

