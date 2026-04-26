Five Figures - April 2026
Some of the best figures to cross my desk this month
There has been so much to cover here at THB of late that I’ve neglected the Five Figures series. On the bright side, that means I’ve collected and produced some great stuff — and today it is actually 9 figures.
This month:
Very interesting oil data: When will we again see $3 gasoline?1
Colorado River record low flow
Faculty ideology trends
Unprecedented military firings
Sports: Goat and unicorn
Let’s go…
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