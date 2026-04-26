There has been so much to cover here at THB of late that I’ve neglected the Five Figures series. On the bright side, that means I’ve collected and produced some great stuff — and today it is actually 9 figures.

This month:

Very interesting oil data: When will we again see $3 gasoline?

Colorado River record low flow

Faculty ideology trends

Unprecedented military firings

Sports: Goat and unicorn

Let’s go…