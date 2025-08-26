The Honest Broker

Roger Pielke Sr
8h

1. The claim that the polar jet has become wavier due to global warming is flawed. First strength and location of the jet is determined by the horizontal gradient of tropospheric temperatures. Larger gradient=stronger jet. Stronger jet provides the energy for a break down into large meanders (waviness) in the jet. Pielke Sr 2013 chapter 14 in https://books.google.com/books/about/Mesoscale_Meteorological_Modeling.html?id=ExlFulltapcC

2. Polar jet strength has changed little between 1958-2021 - Wan et al https://doi.org/10.1007/s00704-022-04225-y

Epaminondas
8h

Are you suggesting that we apply the same logic for benefits as well as costs for extreme weather events from climate change? How dare you! /s

All kidding aside, per your Part VII article, this is exactly why AR7 is shaping up to be a disaster, no pun intended. The end result of the attribution game is going to be a decrease in the credibility of the IPCC and climate science.

