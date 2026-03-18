The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

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Peter Tillman's avatar
Peter Tillman
2d

Welcome back Dr. Pielke Sr! We're looking forward to your contributions to your son's wonderful project.

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Roger Pielke Sr's avatar
Roger Pielke Sr
2d

See Ryan Maue’s excellent explanation of the current March heat wave at https://weather.substack.com/

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