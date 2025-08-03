The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy May's avatar
Andy May
4h

The CO2 endangerment finding is fatally flawed for the simple reason that no evidence has been provided that CO2, or global warming caused by it, are dangerous. This is well known and even documented in AR6 WGI on pages 1855-56. For the EPA and the Supreme Court to claim a substance is dangerous and completely uproot the global economy as a result of their work is criminal, or should be criminal. They must provide solid and unrefutable evidence that any substance is dangerous before trying to ban it or curtail it. All regulations need to be weighed carefully for their net effect on everyone, this endangerment finding was not. I could list others, but I'll stop here.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Andrew Roman's avatar
Andrew Roman
5h

My concern with all of these scenarios is that they are measured against the pre-industrial age. But that was when we were coming out of the little ice age. So why is that the right base. Against which to compare average warming?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
31 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Roger Pielke Jr.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture