“The deployment of [carbon dioxide removal] to counterbalance hard-to-abate residual emissions is unavoidable if net-zero CO2 or GHG emissions are to be achieved.” — Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change AR6 2022 “Bend[ing] the global temperature curve back down. . . will require not only rapid and substantial emissions reductions, but also the large-scale removal of CO₂ from the atmosphere. In the longer term, we must achieve net-negative emissions.” — Johan Rockström and Ottmar Edenhofer, co-directors of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research 2026

Is large-scale carbon dioxide removal from the atmosphere at scale “unavoidable” or “required”?

Many climate scientists and the IPCC believe that the answer to this question is “Yes.” Today’s post takes a close look at this question by updating a 2009 analysis where I first took it on.

My views have not changed, nor has the real world: carbon dioxide removal is promising, but its economics are daunting.

The stylized exercise I perform here seeks to help to clarify how we think about mitigation alternatives, and in particular technology costs and feasibility.

Let’s dive in . . .

At COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, carbon capture was at the center of the initially proposed cover decision intended to reflect the headline political commitments agreed upon at the conference. In a draft of that decision, the Presidency called for carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) at gigatonne scale — reaching 500 million tonnes annually by 2035 on its way to 2.5 billion. In the end, the talks crashed and burned, ending on 22 November with no agreement on key issues.

However, the central focus on CCUS at COP31 prompted me to replicate and revisit my 2009 stylized analysis of the economics of the air capture of carbon dioxide.

A quick note on terminology Carbon capture. The European Commission: “Capture involves the extraction of CO2 emissions from various sources”. The sources include industrial processes, fossil fuel combustion, biomass and the air. Carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS). The International Energy Agency (IEA): “the capture of CO2 from large point sources, including power generation or industrial facilities”. The captured CO2 then goes into products or into permanent storage underground. Carbon dioxide removal (CDR). The IPCC: “Anthropogenic activities removing carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere and durably storing it.” Air capture (direct air capture, DAC). The IEA: “technologies extract CO2 directly from the atmosphere at any location”, unlike capture at the point of emissions. This post uses ‘air capture’ as in my 2009 paper: direct air capture with permanent storage, which fits under both CCUS and CDR, though much CCUS and CDR involves no air capture, but rather capture from power plants and other facilities.

In that paper I estimated what the world would pay — if it relied on the direct removal of CO2 from ambient air — to stay within a specified carbon budget. With carbon capture back on the agenda of climate diplomacy, I have updated that analysis to 2026.

Where I Wind Up in 2026

Before getting into the details, here are my top line conclusions — and remember, this is a stylized analysis with the numbers serving to illustrate rather than offer anything precise about the real world:

First, air capture remains a useful cost benchmark. Under current policies, holding warming to 2°C with air capture alone would cost 0.8% of cumulative world GDP from 2026 to 2100 at $100 per tonne of CO2 and 7.5% at $1,000 per tonne. At $100 to $250 per tonne, air capture would cost in the neighborhood of IPCC estimates of the costs of conventional mitigation to hit a 2°C target. Today’s estimates of the costs of direct air capture are about $1,000 per tonne, far from that neighborhood.

Second, we should be very skeptical of any cost projections for technologies that have yet to be deployed at scale. For instance, in 2017 Climeworks projected $100 per tonne by 2025 or 2030, about $130 in 2025 dollars. In 2024 the company reported costs near $1,000 per tonne. A significant role for any form of carbon dioxide removal in mitigation policy depends upon real world costs that have yet to be achieved.

Third, at $1,000 per tonne and the upper range of the COP31 draft proposal of 2.5 billion tonnes of carbon, removal would cost $2.5 trillion per year, or about 1.7% of world GDP in 2035. I find that to be utterly implausible — much too costly. If carbon removal at this price costs too much, then so too would be conventional mitigation with the same costs.

A Review of my 2009 Analysis

In 2009 I published “An idealized assessment of the economics of air capture of carbon dioxide in mitigation policy” in Environmental Science & Policy. The paper was a spin-off of my work on what would become The Climate Fix and completed while I was in residence at the James Martin Institute at Oxford University.

I used a simple bathtub model of the carbon cycle. Anthropogenic emissions fill the tub and natural sinks drain some of it — and to stabilize concentrations of atmospheric carbon dioxide the world must hold net inflow at or below the rate of drainage.

I used IPCC AR4 allocations of cumulative 21st-century emissions for stabilization below 440 ppm, at 480–570 ppm, and above 855 ppm, along with EIA and IPCC projections of emissions.

Then I asked: if the world emitted along the projected paths until it exhausted an allocation consistent with stabilization, and then used air capture to offset every additional tonne, what would that level of air capture cost?

I assumed air capture costs of $100, $360 and $500 per tonne of carbon, based on estimates from Klaus Lackner and David Keith. In 2025 dollars per tonne of CO2, those figures equal $41, $147 and $204.

I was surprised at what I found.

For stabilization at 450 ppm, air capture would cost 0.4% to 2.1% of global GDP through 2100 at 2.9% annual growth, and 0.5% to 2.7% at 2.5% growth. Those costs fell within the range of IPCC and Stern Review estimates for stabilization through conventional mitigation. These costs were lower than what I expected.

I drew three conclusions.

The greater the imperative to reduce emissions, the greater the importance of air capture.

Air capture deserved a much larger role in policy debates.

And discussions of air capture could help separate the climate goals of mitigation policy from its other aims.

I also described air capture as an unambiguous cost benchmark against which to compare other approaches to mitigation.

An Update to 2026

I have replicated the original analysis and extended it to 2026. The table below compares the inputs of the two analyses.

I made four main changes:

remaining carbon budgets from Forster et al. (2026), following IPCC AR6 methods, in place of AR4 allocations;

a simplistic current-policies baseline that holds fossil CO2 emissions flat at about 38 Gt per year;

no subtraction of a natural sink, because the new budgets already account for ocean and land uptake;

and a larger world economy.

In the Technical Appendix below, I describe each input in more detail and at the bottom of this post, paid subscribers can find a spreadsheet with sources, data, and methods as well as a PDF of Pielke (2009).

The table below shows the updated inputs to the analysis.

The biggest change since 2009 is in the cost of air capture, which are larger than those I used in 2009. In 2017 Climeworks, the most prominent air capture company, reported costs of $600 per tonne of CO2. In 2024 the company put its costs higher — near $1,000 per tonne. Independent analysts and buyers report current costs and prices of roughly $500 to $1,300 per tonne and project $200 to $580 per tonne by 2050.

The table below summarizes these estimates in 2025 dollars.

The updated 2026 analysis uses four costs in 2025 dollars per tonne of CO2:

$1,000, today’s first-of-a-kind cost

$500, the Climeworks 2030 target and the 2030 market forecast

$250, projections for 2050

$100, the goal of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Carbon Negative Shot

The 2026 Update: Results

Under the assumption of current policies used in this exercise, the world exhausts carbon budgets implied by various temperature targets through the century. When a budget is exhausted, air capture would be required to hold cumulative emissions to the level implied by the target.

The amount of carbon dioxide to be removed combined with a cost per tonne of that removal gives an estimate of the cost, which can then be related to a projected GDP. The time value of money is not considered in this stylized exercise.

Example: At $1,000 per tonne, holding warming to 2°C with air capture would cost 7.5% of cumulative world GDP from 2026 to 2100, assuming 2.5% annual GDP growth. At $100 per tonne, the cost drops to 0.8% of cumulative world GDP.

The table below shows various combinations of costs and targets.

In this update I follow the original methods of the 2009 paper and add two new scenarios: gradual deployment and learning by doing.

Updating the original approach, annual costs reach their highest share of GDP in the first full year of capture, when the world would need to remove about 40 Gt CO2. For the 2°C case, I estimate 2052 costs of 17.7%, 8.9%, 4.4% and 1.8% of world GDP at $1,000, $500, $250 and $100 per tonne.

By comparison, the IPCC AR6 authors estimated that conventional mitigation consistent with 2°C would reduce 2050 global GDP by 1.3% to 2.7%.

That means that an air capture cost approaching $100 per tonne rivals the IPCC AR6 projected costs of conventional mitigation. More generous assumptions — such as declining emissions in the baseline — would make the comparison favorable at a higher cost per tonne.

At the same real price per tonne, the update has lower costs than my analysis in 2009, which is due to lower projected emissions, a larger economy, and a later start for air capture.

In the gradual deployment scenario, air capture starts earlier and offsets a rising share of emissions each year until net zero. A 2030 start requires about 1 Gt CO2 of new capacity each year and reaches net zero in 2073.

With an earlier start, the peak annual burden falls. For 2°C at $1,000 per tonne, the peak drops from 17.7% of world GDP with an all-at-once start in 2051 to 10.4% with a start in 2030.

However, the total stays fixed. Air capture through 2100 must equal cumulative emissions minus the budget, about 1,960 Gt CO2 for 2°C, whatever the start date, so undiscounted cumulative cost stays at 7.5% of GDP at $1,000 per tonne. The Technical Appendix expands this discussion.

Learning by Doing

In 2009 I noted that the costs of new technologies often decline with experience. In this variation of the exercise, the price per tonne falls with cumulative deployment of air capture, at learning rates of 5%, 10%, 15% and 20% per doubling, a range that spans the assumptions of the IEA and of Kanyako and Craig 2025.

The exercise starts with a price at $1,000 per tonne at 1 million tonnes of cumulative experience and reduces it by the learning rate with each doubling of cumulative capture — down to an imposed floor of $100 per tonne, the Department of Energy goal. The figure below shows these assumptions.

Total cost depends far more on the learning rate than on the start date. For 2°C with a 2030 start, cumulative cost through 2100 falls:

from 7.5% of GDP with no learning,

2.8% at 5% learning,

1.0% at 10%,

and 0.8% at 15% or 20%.

The table below summarizes these results.

This finding suggests that some public resources might be fruitfully devoted to trying to accelerate cost reductions for air capture — is it actually feasible? The notion of utilization is particularly tantalyzing, such as for liquid fuels or cement.

We cannot learn anything about learning rates with stylized exercises, targets set at conferences, or in integrated assessment models. Deployment in the real world provides the only true test.

The Larger Context

The COP31 draft CCUS goals included carbon capture at power plants and factories as well as direct air capture. The proposed 2.5 Gt CO2 per year equals about 6% of the ~40 Gt CO2 per year that air capture would need to remove if used to fully offset emissions. The Climeworks Mammoth facility in Iceland, which opened in 2024, has a nameplate capture capacity of 36,000 tonnes per year.

Removal of 2.5 Gt CO2 per year would require almost 70,000 such plants — a deployment rate of almost 10 per day starting tomorrow until 2050. removal of all 40 Gt CO2 per year would require more than a million plants.

At the $450 per tonne that market analysts forecast for 2030, 2.5 Gt of air capture would cost about $1.1 trillion per year, or 0.7% of 2035 world GDP.

To update an example I used in my 2009 paper: Air capture of the CO2 from U.S. motor gasoline would add $8.49 per gallon at $1,000 per tonne and $0.85 at $100.

In 2009. I wrote that air capture deserved a place among the options in international climate policy. Whether it proves useful at meaningful scale remains to be determined and will be a function of its costs.

In the 17 years since my original analysis has published, there has not been any improvement in these costs, leading me to conclude that air capture is a promising technology, and might always be just that.

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Technical Appendix: Data, Methods and Sources

The Technical Appendix — prepared with Claude’s assistance and my editing — describes the inputs, methods, sensitivity tests, and my reconstruction of the 2009 model. The companion spreadsheet at the bottom of this post includes all data, sources, and methods as well as a PDF of Pielke (2009).

A1. Inputs and Methods

Emissions. The Global Carbon Project puts total CO2 emissions from fossil fuels and land use at 42.2 Gt CO2 in 2025, including 38.1 Gt from fossil fuels and cement. In 2009 I started from about 29 Gt CO2 (8 GtC) of fossil emissions in 2007.

Baseline. In the IEA’s Current Policies Scenario, global CO2 emissions stay near 38 Gt through 2050. I hold fossil CO2 at 38.1 Gt per year through 2100 and let land-use emissions decline in a straight line to zero in 2100. In 2009 I used a baseline rising to about 61 Gt CO2 in 2100.

Carbon budgets. I use the remaining carbon budgets of Forster et al. (2026), who follow IPCC AR6 methods: 130, 500 and 1,050 Gt CO2 from the start of 2026 for a 50% chance of limiting warming to 1.5°C, 1.7°C and 2°C. Forster et al. do not report a 2.5°C budget, so I extrapolate one of 1,950 Gt CO2, adding to the 2°C budget the Global Carbon Project’s estimate of about 180 Gt CO2 of cumulative emissions per 0.1°C of warming.

Natural sinks. In 2009 I subtracted a natural sink of 4.1 GtC per year and required air capture only for emissions above that sink. AR6-style budgets already account for ocean and land uptake, so in the update air capture removes all CO2 emissions once the world exhausts a budget, holding net emissions at zero.

World GDP. The IMF estimates world GDP at about $118 trillion in 2025. I assume real growth of 2.5% and 3.0% per year. In 2009 I used 2.5% (after Stern) and 2.9% (after the IPCC).

Method. Under current policies, I project annual CO2 emissions from 2026 to 2100 and find the year cumulative emissions exceed each remaining carbon budget. From that year on, air capture removes all CO2 emissions, so net emissions stay at zero. I multiply the volume of air capture by a price per tonne and divide cumulative cost by cumulative world GDP, in constant 2025 dollars, with no discounting.

Units. I use metric tonnes throughout, and Gt for billions of metric tonnes. I report emissions, budgets and prices in CO2; 1 tonne of carbon equals 3.664 tonnes of CO2. I use GtC figures only in reference to the 2009 paper.

Dollars. I express all costs and GDP in constant 2025 dollars, converting with the CPI-U. For published estimates, I assume each source reports dollars of its publication year, because several sources give no base year. For 2026 estimates I use the September 2026 index. In 2009 I divided costs in 2008 dollars by GDP in 2005 dollars, and so overstated cost shares by about 10%; with consistent dollars, my 2009 figure of 2.0% for 450 ppm falls to about 1.8%.

A2. Air Capture Cost Estimates

Climeworks, the most prominent air capture company, offers a useful record of cost estimates over time. In 2017 the company reported costs of $600 net removal per tonne of CO2 and a goal of $100 by 2025 or 2030 (about $790 and $130 in 2025 dollars). In 2024 Climeworks put its costs near $1,000 per tonne and set a 2030 target of $400 to $600. In 2026 the company reported a cut of more than half in operating costs at Mammoth, its plant in Iceland, without disclosing a cost per tonne.

Independent analysts report a similar range. ETH Zurich researchers Sievert, Schmidt and Steffen (2024) reported costs of $1,000 to $1,300 per tonne at the Climeworks Orca plant and projected 2050 costs of $230 to $540 per tonne across three air capture technologies, about twice earlier estimates, with $280 to $580 for the Climeworks approach.

Analysts at the Belfer Center expected $400 to $1,000 per tonne from early full-scale plants and $200 to $400 in the 2050s. Frontier, a coalition of corporate carbon removal buyers, reports an average air capture offtake price of $715 per tonne, with contracts from $394 to $1,818. In a September 2026 forecast, CDR.fyi and OPIS put the average air capture price at $800 per tonne today and $450 by 2030. Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania’s Kleinman Center for Energy Policy place current costs between $500 and $1,000 per tonne. The authors of the IPCC AR6 mitigation report cited $100 to $300 per tonne, and under the U.S. 45Q tax credit the Treasury pays $180 per tonne for air capture with geologic storage.

A3. Carbon Budgets and Costs

In Table A1, I list the budgets and the year the world exhausts each under current policies. The 2°C budget equals about 35% of projected 2026–2100 emissions, and the 2.5°C budget about 65%. In 2009 the comparable figure for stabilization below 440 ppm equaled about 20%. In 2009, however, I compared the allowance with emissions net of a natural sink, so the two shares measure different quantities.

Table A.1

With 3.0% annual GDP growth, I estimate cumulative costs through 2100 for 2°C of 0.6% to 5.9% of GDP (Table A2). For 2.5°C, the first full year of capture comes in 2074, at 10.0%, 5.0%, 2.5% and 1.0% of world GDP at $1,000, $500, $250 and $100 per tonne.

Table A.2

At $147 per tonne, my 2009 central case of $360 per tonne of carbon in 2025 dollars, holding 2°C would cost 1.1% of cumulative GDP through 2100. I attribute the difference from my 2009 result to flat emissions, a larger economy and a later start for air capture.

A4. Gradual Deployment

For each start year, air capture offsets a share of emissions that rises in a straight line to 100%. I solve for the length of the ramp so cumulative net emissions from 2026 to 2100 equal the budget, with net zero before 2100. In Tables A3 and A4, I report results by start date.

With an earlier start, net zero comes later, because air capture covers part of emissions from the start year: 2073 with a 2030 start, against 2051 all at once. With future costs discounted at 3% per year, an earlier start costs slightly more: for 2°C at $1,000 per tonne, the present value rises from 6.5% of the present value of GDP with a 2051 start to 7.2% with a 2030 start. For 2.5°C, with starts between 2050 and 2065, the world reaches net zero between 2082 and 2098, with earlier starts reaching net zero later, and peak costs at $1,000 per tonne fall from 10.0% of GDP (all at once in 2073) to 5.5% (start in 2050). In these gradual paths, I hold the price per tonne constant over time.

Table A.3

Table A.4

A5. Learning by Doing

In each year, I set the price per tonne at the larger of $100 and $1,000 × ((1 Mt + cumulative capture through the prior year) / 1 Mt) raised to the power log2(1 − learning rate). In Earth’s Future, Kanyako and colleagues used 8% as a baseline and tested 5% to 20%. The IEA assumed 10% for liquid-solvent and 15% for solid-sorbent air capture, against about 20% for solar PV.

In the 2°C path that starts in 2030, the price reaches the $100 floor by 2036 at 15% learning and by 2032 at 20%. For 2.5°C, cumulative costs through 2100 range from 4.1% of GDP with no learning to 0.4% at 15% or 20%, with little difference across start dates. In Table A5, I report peak annual costs for 2°C.

Table A.5

I cannot test three of my assumptions against experience: the learning rate, the starting experience and the floor. At 10% learning, the price reaches about $350 per tonne at 1 Gt of cumulative capture, within the 2050 range of Sievert et al. With rates of 15% and 20%, prices fall below that range. With starting experience between 0.1 and 10 million tonnes, the 2°C cost at 10% learning varies between 0.8% and 1.4% of GDP. With a linear ramp from zero, most learning happens in the first few years: the first year of capture adds 0.8 to 3.0 Gt CO2, depending on the path, the output of roughly 23,000 to 84,000 plants the size of Mammoth.

A6. U.S. Gasoline

Americans used 136.5 billion gallons of motor gasoline in 2025, emitting about 1.16 Gt CO2 at the EIA coefficient of 8.49 kg per gallon. Air capture of those emissions would add:

$8.49 per gallon at $1,000 per tonne,

$4.25 at $500,

$2.12 at $250,

and $0.85 at $100.

In 2009 I calculated $1.15 to $1.60 per gallon and noted that Americans would still pay less for gasoline than many Europeans pay just in taxes. To get those figures, I divided the cost of capturing all U.S. auto emissions (0.48 GtC) by 150 billion gallons of gasoline, which implied about 3.2 kg of carbon per gallon, against the 2.3 kg in a gallon of gasoline. Using the carbon in gasoline alone, in 2025 dollars, my 2009 cases equal about $1.25 and $1.73 per gallon.

A7. Sensitivity

For the 2°C case through 2100, under a baseline modeled on the IEA Stated Policies Scenario, costs fall by about 27%. When I follow the 2009 practice of subtracting a natural sink of 15 Gt CO2 per year, costs fall by about 38%. With that approach I answer a different question from the central case. In 2009 I held concentrations steady, while Forster et al. built their budgets to hold warming at a limit, with ocean and land uptake already counted. Ocean and land uptake also weakens once concentrations stop rising, so I treat 38% as an upper bound on the savings.

A8. Reconstruction of the 2009 Model

With a rebuild of the 2009 model, I reproduced cumulative 2008–2100 emissions (1,284 vs. 1,260 GtC), the 2100 concentration (804 vs. 794 ppm), the year net emissions pass the 240 GtC allocation (2042 vs. 2043) and the 450 ppm cost shares to 2100 within 0.1 to 0.2 percentage points. I could not reproduce the 2050 rows of my 2009 cost tables or the 2074 date for the 570 ppm allocation, which my rebuild puts at 2089. In the 2009 text and footnote 10, I gave 60 GtC as the IPCC median emissions in 2100; my emissions path matches 60 Gt CO2.

The replication succeeds.

A9. Limitations

This is a stylized analysis.

I set aside constraints on the pace of deployment, energy supply, geologic storage and siting, time value of money, and other factors present in the real world but not in this exercise. Because I use 50% budgets and the IPCC 2°C pathways use a likelihood above 67%, I give air capture a slight advantage in the comparison with IPCC mitigation costs.