The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

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Koen Vogel's avatar
Koen Vogel
16h

And in other news: researchers find water is wet. Galiani et al. are my new heroes. An obvious and easy (AI) study that needed to be done, but took courage to do. Who knew Fox News was neutral? Thanks for this very necessary summary, which hopefully (don't hold your breath) will shame the "news" organisations back into reporting facts.

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Dale & Laura McIntyre's avatar
Dale & Laura McIntyre
16h

Roger, the most common criticism I heard about the IPCC process was that it was not, in fact, a linear process as shown in the drawing. Rather, there were allegations that the summaries for policy makers were written BEFORE the technical summaries, and that the technical input was then modified to support the assertions in the SPMs, rather than the other way around. Is that true, to your knowledge? And if so, does Galiani address this?

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