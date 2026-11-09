The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

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John Denton's avatar
John Denton
5h

What I take from this is that climate change causes climate change? Is that right?

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J. EICH's avatar
J. EICH
5h

Dessler is, indeed, a stubborn guy. Ask him if "climate change" is responsible for all of the climate change that the earth has experienced throughout its history - even before man. There is obviously something wrong with his definition!

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