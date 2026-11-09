Some climate experts walk into a bar . . .

Last week, Andrew Dessler — a professor at Texas A&M — published a post at The Climate Brink titled “Missing the boat on extreme event attribution.”

Andrew issued a challenge to critics of extreme event attribution: ”focus on the science.”

In the comments I took up his challenge.

Despite a bit of a rough start — which included some attacks on me and not at all a focus on science — Andrew and I did eventually engage in a respectful and substantive debate over extreme event attribution and specifically the role of “climate change” as a cause of weather events.

I concluded my end of the discussion with:

I think this was a useful exchange and we both had a chance to well articulate our differing views. Appreciated. I’ll clean the exchange up and post it at THB for a broader audience and to show that such exchanges are possible and constructive.

Today’s post fulfills that promise to share our debate more widely.

I think that our discussion is quite informative about how public representations of climate science have evolved — at least among its most visible champions who purport to represent the broader community.

The debate

A commenter wrote in response to Dessler’s post that I had “made some detailed criticisms of this line of research [extreme event attribution or EEA]” and suggested that Andrew engage them directly.

Andrew replied:

Is there a particularly strong one you would recommend?

I shared my analysis of Callahan and Mankin.

Andrew responded:

Those are not the kind of analysis I’m talking about. I’m talking about extreme event attribution, the kind of analysis done by WWA and discussed by the NAS report. “Climate change was responsible for x% of event Y”. What’s your best argument against that line of research?

I answered that:

Callahan and Mankin is EEA (according to them) and is cited in the 2026 NASEM EEA report,

and pointed in addition to my replication of WWA reports and methods.

Andrew asked:

Are there any extreme event attribution studies that you view correctly connect climate change to a particular weather event? Or are all of them wrong?

I replied:

As an atmospheric scientist I am sure you understand that “climate change” is not a cause of weather events. The IPCC has long had it correct with its framework for detection and attribution of changes in climate variables.

Andrew followed up:

You didn’t really answer the question. Do you accept that we can attribute some part of an extreme weather event to climate change? In other words, can we say climate change increased the frequency of the event or increased the magnitude of the event?

My answer:

The answer is no and the way you have posed the question does not even make scientific sense — climate change is an outcome, not a cause. EEA is conceptually flawed and no math or methods can rescue it.

Andrew asked:

If “climate change is an outcome, not a cause”, then can you explain why atmospheric water vapor has increased over the last few decades?

I replied with the definition in the IPCC AR6 Working Group 1 glossary:

Climate change: A change in the state of the climate that can be identified (e.g., by using statistical tests) by changes in the mean and/ or the variability of its properties and that persists for an extended period, typically decades or longer. Climate change may be due to natural internal processes or external forcings such as modulations of the solar cycles, volcanic eruptions and persistent anthropogenic changes in the composition of the atmosphere or in land use.

I added:

You are free to define climate change in some other way than that of the IPCC. For my part, I’ll continue to employ the IPCC definition.

Andrew responded:

Didn’t answer the question. Why is atmospheric water vapor increasing? Because of climate change, right?

My reply:

Nope When the IPCC reports that a change has been detected in a climate variable, water vapor or any other, it typically (but not always) seeks to attribute that change to causes It is obvious circular and content-free to conclude that climate change caused detected change - change caused change.

In the same comment I quoted the AR6 Chapter 3 assessment of water vapor trends and Douville and colleagues on the limits of that assessment, and asked:

If you do not accept the IPCC definition of ‘climate change,’ what is the definition that you employ that has ‘climate change’ as a causal actor?

In response, Andrew quoted the Executive Summary of AR6 Chapter 8:

Human-caused climate change has driven detectable changes in the global water cycle since the mid-20th century (high confidence). Global warming has contributed to an overall increase in atmospheric moisture and precipitation intensity (high confidence). Hmmm, that seems to directly contradict your ‘climate change is only an outcome’ argument.”

I replied:

Yes indeed The IPCC does sometime use “climate change” as a cause, contrary to its own definition of climate change as an outcome with processes and forcings as causes -- Two scientifically distinct concepts associated with detection (outcome) and attribution (causes). The IPCC WG1 report is extremely important but not perfect.

Andrew responded:

It’s hilarious how fast you went from “I defer to the IPCC” to “the IPCC is not perfect” when you realized that the IPCC disagreed with your claims. Back to the IPCC’s chapter 8 statement from my last comment. You think it’s not worded correctly, so can you give me a rewrite that correctly makes the statement? I’ll answer your question about the definition of climate change once you give me the rewritten sentence.

I wrote that Andrew had not yet provided a definition of climate change that clarifies its role as a cause:

That is surely because you cannot provide such a definition without explaining that you use ‘climate change’ as a synonym for processes and forcings, which collapses any distinction between detection and attribution.

Then I shared Andrew’s definition of “climate change” that he presented in his 2011 textbook:

I see that in your 2011 book you defined “climate change” following the AMS as: “a change in the statistics of the weather (changes in averages and extremes of temperature and precipitation and other meteorological parameters of interest) over a period of several decades.” That is pretty consistent with the IPCC definition I cited. Obviously, a change in statistics is an outcome, not a cause (think batting averages). Later, you list possible causes of change: continental movement, the sun, earth’s orbit, natural variability, GHGs. … I also don’t see “climate change” listed as a cause of changes in climate, as you now assert.

I had asked Andrew his definition of climate change and he asked me to rewrite the IPCC AR6 sentence that used “climate change” as a cause — suggesting that I could do it in 30 seconds.

We then debated who would go first.

After two more rounds of discussion over who would answer first, Andrew gave his answer:

OK, here’s my answer to your question. Everyone understands the causal chain: emissions of CO2 -> warmer climate -> increased atmospheric water vapor. Every scientist I know would be comfortable saying “climate change is increasing atmospheric water vapor”. If you are being pedantic, I suppose you could also say “CO2 emissions are causing increased water vapor,” but that’s implied in the way scientists talk about it. Nothing in the IPCC report contradicts that.

I replied:

Your reply well illustrates the problem Your causal chain explicitly equates “climate change” with “emissions of CO2” I don’t know any climate scientist who would define climate change in this way

In the same comment, I answered Andrew’s request for a rewrite of the Chapter 8 sentence:

Here is how I would have written that summary IPCC sentence in the AR6 based on my reading of Chapter 8, recognizing that it is not current in 2026. It took much longer than 30 seconds and is longer than one sentence 🤓: “Well-mixed greenhouse gases (carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide, and halocarbons), aerosols, and land-use change have detectably altered the global water cycle since the mid-20th century along with influences of volcanoes, the sun, and internal modes variability (with high confidence for detectable human-caused changes in total, but with no expressed quantification of the relative role of each — and with no level of confidence or quantification expressed in the non-human causes), with aerosols offsetting part of the greenhouse gas effect on precipitation (high confidence). AR6 identifies GHGs, as a group, as the main driver only of intensified heavy precipitation over land (expressed as likely) and do not quantify attribution to any factor, human or natural, elsewhere in the water cycle.” My summary is a far better representation of the AR6 chapter than is your simplistic causal chain, and a much more accurate representation of the literature at that time.

I closed my comment with the distinction at the center of our disagreement:

I wrote a book on the importance of CO2 in changing the climate and why deep decarbonization makes sense (TCF). Reducing mitigation policy to CO2 is justifiable. Reducing the science of climate change (and especially the entire concept) to CO2 is not. Some confuse these two.

The definition of climate change has direct consequences for understandings of extreme event attribution — which, to be clear — I do not view as scientifically valid.

As I told Andrew, I have “explained why an imprecise/empty definition of attribution to ‘climate change’ is problematic in EEA” in an earlier post.

Andrew had the final word:

I guess I don't see how the IPCC's sentence is wrong or fundamentally differs from what you wrote. The main difference is that your sentence is longer and harder to read. But they both say that climate change is driving changes in atmospheric water vapor and precip. What am I missing?

I don’t think anyone’s mind was changed, but that was not the point. Climate science and policy needs more such discussions. Thanks to Andrew for the exchange.

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Read more about why the debate over “climate change” as a cause — or not — matters: