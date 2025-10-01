The Honest Broker

Marc Cortez's avatar
Marc Cortez
6h

I call it the Climinati, the climate aristocracy that pushes a social engineering moral agenda under the guise of climate salvation. It stopped being about the climate long ago; now it's about right vs. wrong and, of course, they're right and you're wrong.

I'm fascinated by the public skewering of those 5 DOE report authors, though not surprised. The power of the Climinati lies in its ability to stand alongside facts, ignore them, then attack those who dare to bury themselves in them. I read the DOE report and thought, at long last, another story is being told. Again, kudos to the DOE for having the stones to publish it.

I spent decades building the solar industry and am now called Soldemort because I dare to speak what people already know (sorry folks, it doesn't work at night. no revelation there.), and Dr. Pielke has written volumes and books about being pummeled continually for his middle and logic-based views. Fine, it comes with the territory. It is what it is.

Let's be clear though: this is NOT the resistance, as one political side loves to romance on about. This is about a pursuit of truth and integrity, an arduous journey towards the muddy climate middle. More than anything, people want the truth - even if it's bad. We can take it. What we're done with is the manipulation machinery pretending to have our own best interests at heart. They don't. We have to be the climate truth. Soldier on Dr. Pielke!

Andy May's avatar
Andy May
4h

Ironically, the fossil fuel industry was once hailed as a great environmental success. It saved the whales! It prevented New York and London from being buried in horse dung! More details on these issues can be seen in these posts:

https://andymaypetrophysicist.com/2015/12/24/the-value-of-petroleum-fuels/

and

https://andymaypetrophysicist.com/2018/04/24/the-pbs-newshour-whale-oil-myth/

It appears that the dangerous climate change myth is dead, but it has been proclaimed dead before. I remember Frederick Seitz's article in the WSJ "A Major Deception on Global Warming" in 1996. Supposedly the myth was dead then. Then we had climategate in 2009, it was again declared dead then. This myth may have nine lives, and we've only used two that I can remember.

