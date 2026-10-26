The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

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Marc Cortez's avatar
Marc Cortez
1d

I appreciate the calls for science reform, and certainly we need new and updated approaches to this. BUT the loss of trust among the public is real and severe. The truth is that we don’t want to fund more of it because we no longer believe in it. It’s not that we don’t believe science; we don’t believe in the practitioners to actually perform science. The process has been corrupted by politics and money and bias to the point where most of what’s called science is just advocacy. We’ve had enough.

There’s no way to reform the scientific process without restoring public trust, and there’s no way to restore trust without a collective mea culpa from the scientific community. We the public know we’ve been misled, and until there are admissions and true accountability we want no more of it. Climate science itself is now almost laughably inept: why on earth would we spend one more penny on it?

Twenty years ago Orange County California went bankrupt, and the task force studying it came up with their brilliant solution: more taxes. We voted it down in record quickness, because there was no way we were giving more money to the people who messed it up in the first place. The same is true of today’s science environment: why would we give more money to a system we’ve proven has failed us? Answer that and we may have a chance.

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David Brunfeldt's avatar
David Brunfeldt
1d

Impressive review of Institutional Science, Roger. Remember the old adage: "Anything worth doing is worth doing well"? Well, that is not true of innovation. When something new is conceived, it doesn't need to be done well. Anything worth doing, really worth doing, is worth being done poorly.

The first wheel was not very good.

The first computer wasn't very good.

You know that early products or ideas are sloppy and full of error... but they came together and were made better by doing them well. But the first ones, the innovation, isn't done well.

So Asia doesn't innovate. It steals and then perfects with the idea of the assertion that "anything worth doing is worth doing well". That attitude perfects, it doesn't innovate.

Institutional innovation is an oxymoron. Innovation isn't generated by government funding or wrote adherence to academic training. Innovation comes from the impertinent question, the odd person in the basement or garage... Bill Gates and Steve Jobs to name a coupla recent examples. Asia doesn't develop Claude Shannon. It doesn't invent a plastics industry. It comes along and steals the idea and makes the product cheaper.

So, all the money and all the education does little to innovate or produce poorly made products that are truly new. Institutions are designed to produce automatons who perform well, but not new. Have you ever heard young Korean musicians? They are fantastic. Piano, violin, etc are played with skill and fake emotion. That is what we get from Asia... Korea, China, Japan. Lots of money poured into fake innovation, done with great skill.

All those papers from China are drivel. New ideas come from places and people who are not trained in the process of feeding the institutional beast in D.C. Freedom yields creative new ideas. Money does not. Papers reviewed by all those institutional scientists does not. You can't buy innovation, Roger. Any more than communism can produce freedom. True innovation will not end, but it will not be controlled, or predicted either.

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