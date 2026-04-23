The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

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Douglass Allen's avatar
Douglass Allen
3h

Roger, my question to you. Do you think the CB26 paper and its ideas will get any traction. Judith Curry has been arguing something similar, though less specific, for many years. So have you. I think the "incentives faced by researchers, a world that welcomes apocalyptic scenarios, and the rewards of publishing research deemed supportive of climate action" are true enough, but enabled by the sheer, colossal amounts of money involved in the energy transition which lubricate with revenue or funding, the reasoning, the motivated reasoning, of the scientific and political participants.

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3 replies by Roger Pielke Jr. and others
Mike Dee's avatar
Mike Dee
4h

It sounds like the models in question were actually designed with "Attribution Science" in mind, not an attempt to determine real relationships. Sounds more like intentional fraud in an attempt to prove something is true, when in reality scientific method (science) never proves anything true - it only tells us which is demonstrably false. Good article.

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