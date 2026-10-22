For many years at the University of Colorado Boulder, I included in my graduate policy courses a module on the US federal budget and budget process. My students always seemed to enjoy these units — on a policy topic as wonky and intricate as you can imagine. Almost all of my students arrived with little knowledge of federal revenue and spending, the size and significance of the deficit and debt, or the federal budget process.

Few subjects rewarded me more as a teacher. I could watch real learning take place on a topic of significance for anyone headed toward a career in policy.

With the THB US Deficit and Debt Scenario Explorer, I seek to bring that classroom exercise to all THB readers — and to motivated more informed discussion and debate.

Inside the THB Deficit and Debt Scenario Explorer

I built the THB debt and deficit explorer based on CBO’s February 2026 baseline for fiscal years 2027 through 2036. In the explorer, you can adjust economic and policy assumptions and compare the resulting deficits and debt with CBO’s projections.

The table below lists the variables that users can vary to build their own scenario.

Each bespoke scenario results in four headline numbers:

debt held by the public in 2036 as a share of GDP;

cumulative deficits for 2027 through 2036;

the 2036 deficit as a share of GDP;

and net interest as a share of revenues in 2036.

Users also produce a figure showing future debt based on their assumptions, a comparison with CBO’s baseline, a breakdown of the sources of change in deficits, and an optional uncertainty band, showing the 10th to 90th percentile range from 400 random samples of the uncertainty ranges.

I also designed the site to provide a simple judgment of the realism of the user’s input assumptions — realistic, a stretch, unlikely, and far outside experience — a good subject for discussion and debate!

Balancing the budget is simple until judgments of realism are considered.

The details of the methods underlying the scenarios can be found in the appendix below this post and are linked from the site.

Uses for the Explorer

I designed the site so that users could explore a wide range of assumptions. A few examples:

A 1993-style deal. Users can pair higher taxes with cuts to Social Security and Medicare and see how each contributes to lower deficits.

Interest-rate pressure. Users who expect higher rates than CBO projected in February can raise interest rates, turn on the debt-response option and track net interest as a share of revenues.

The growth argument. Users can raise productivity growth and search for tax and spending changes with the same effect on 2036 debt.

Workers and immigration. Users can raise labor force participation or add immigrants and see the effects on revenues, mandatory costs and debt.

A recession. Users can add a downturn of a chosen depth and trace lost revenue and automatic-stabilizer spending into higher debt.

The tool is also designed with classroom use in mind. You can also name each scenario and download results as PNG or PDF files.

A Work in Progress

The scenario explorer remains a work in progress: Caveat Lector!

I hope that readers will take the site for a comprehensive test drive and to let me know any errors, gaps, and suggestions for new features.

I also welcome feedback on the method, the assumptions, the design, and the clarity of the explanations. I will update the Explorer based on that feedback and report major changes here at THB.

The THB Deficit and Debt Scenario Explorer — Click Below

THB Deficit and Debt Explorer

Comments encouraged! Leave a comment

Before (or after) you check out the new site, please click that “❤️ Like” button!

Appendix: Methods

Baseline. I start from CBO’s February 2026 baseline for deficits, debt and GDP in fiscal years 2025 through 2036. I took annual amounts for each revenue and spending category in 2026 through 2036 from the 10-year baseline file CBO posts in its eval-projections repository, and those categories sum to CBO’s annual deficits. I grouped excise taxes, estate and gift taxes and miscellaneous receipts as other revenues, and CHIP, marketplace subsidies, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac as other mandatory programs. For fiscal year 2025, I used CBO’s reported actual totals and split Medicaid from CHIP and marketplace subsidies in the 2026 proportion. I apply all scenario changes beginning in fiscal year 2027.

Economic assumptions. I took productivity, labor force, inflation and interest rate effects from CBO’s April 2026 rules of thumb and the Excel model CBO posts on GitHub, including CBO’s interest rate and debt service matrices. CBO reports each rule for a shift of 0.1 percentage point a year. I set each assumption alone at larger shifts (±0.5 percentage point for productivity, ±0.75 point for labor force growth and ±1 point for inflation and interest rates) and matched the cumulative deficit effects in CBO’s Excel model within 2 percent. I flag scenarios outside those tested ranges on the Explorer. In its published inflation rule, CBO raises interest rates along with inflation; I kept the two levers separate, so users who want both effects need to move both sliders.

Labor force participation. I convert a 1-point rise in labor force participation by 2036 into faster labor force growth of about 0.16 point a year, based on CBO’s 2026 participation rate of about 62.2 percent (a labor force of 172.3 million out of a civilian noninstitutionalized population of 277 million), before a small wage feedback in CBO’s model. CBO holds population at its projected path in the labor force rule, so with this lever users get more workers and no added beneficiaries.

Immigration. In its January 2026 demographic projections, CBO projected net immigration of 570,000 people in 2026, rising to 1.2 million in 2035, and users add to that path with the immigration lever. For each added resident, I assume a labor force participation share of 0.6 and federal mandatory costs of $1,000 a year in 2027 dollars, growing with GDP, as defaults. In my calculations, each added resident generates about $14,000 a year in federal revenue, in the same range as CBO’s 2024 estimate of $1.2 trillion in added revenue over 2024–2034 from the 2021–2026 immigration surge. I estimate smaller net savings than CBO did for the surge because CBO builds higher interest rates into its labor force rule.

Feedbacks. In its rules of thumb, CBO treats interest rates as independent of debt. With the optional debt response, I raise all rates by a user-chosen number of basis points for each percentage point of debt-to-GDP above the baseline path, with a one-year lag. CBO puts the effect on inflation-adjusted 10-year rates at about 2 basis points, as summarized by the Peter G. Peterson Foundation. With the crowding-out option, I lower GDP by 0.033 percent in the following year for each percentage point of added debt-to-GDP, consistent with CBO’s central estimate of a 33-cent drop in private investment for each dollar of added deficit.

Policy assumptions. I apply tax and spending changes as percentages of CBO’s baseline amounts by category and hold the behavior of taxpayers and beneficiaries at CBO’s baseline. I compound excess cost growth annually on Medicare and Medicaid. CBO projects exhaustion of the Social Security retirement trust fund in fiscal year 2032; with the payable-benefits option, I cut total Social Security outlays by the chosen share from the chosen year.

Recession. In a recession scenario, I set output below baseline by the chosen depth in the first year, by 60 percent of that depth in the second year and by 30 percent in the third year. I reduce revenues with an elasticity of 1.3 to output and add automatic-stabilizer spending of 0.1 percent of GDP per point of output gap.

Uncertainty. For the uncertainty band, I add persistent random shifts to productivity growth (standard deviation 0.25 point), labor force growth (0.15 point), inflation (0.4 point) and interest rates (0.6 point) across 400 random uncertainty estimates to accompany the chosen scenario, and plot the 10th to 90th percentiles of the results.

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