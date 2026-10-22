The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

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Sea Sentry's avatar
Sea Sentry
5d

Roger, we can see you’re getting bored with subjects like energy and climate change and are pivoting to easy problems like solving US debt and deficit problems.😊

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget has a similar tool. Spoiler alert: entitlements are where all the money is.

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Jason P's avatar
Jason P
5d

I'm going to have a lot of fun playing with this. But I would suggest tweaks that allow changing SS, Medicare, Medicaid and other high dollar categories to $0. With the sliders as they are, I can't "fix", aka make the debt shrink, without raising taxes in a nasty way, which isn't going to cut it.

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