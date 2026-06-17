The Honest Broker

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DiogenesNJ's avatar
DiogenesNJ
18hEdited

And all of this is in service of a vanishingly small gain in safety. At TMI the containment vessel did its job and nobody was harmed by radiation (although a great many were harmed by the fear and stress from the release of the film China Syndrome 3 weeks earlier, and wall-to-wall media coverage as a result). There is such a thing as excess safety; we could make cars almost perfectly safe if we required all drivers to wear 5-point racing harnesses, helmets, Nomex suits, limited horseless carriages to a maximum speed of 12 mph, and required a licensed safety officer to go ahead of each one in a residential area to warn pedestrians of its approach. This is roughly what the NRC attempts to do through ALARA, "as low as reasonably achievable" where "achievable" is defined solely on safety with no consideration of cost.

Follow that up with the realization that long-term, low-intensity radiation is far less dangerous than the official risk model suggests. We know that because regions in India with everyday background radiation nearly 8 times the US EPA annual limit were studied over 20 years and showed not only no increase in cancer, but a statistically insignificant decrease for a linear fit.

The same result comes from accidental exposure in some Taiwan apartment buildings inadvertently built from contaminated recycled steel. The worst exposed of that population had a cumulative dose over 20 years roughly half of what would kill you outright if you received it all at once, with no increase in cancer. This is irrefutable evidence that our assumption that any amount of radiation is hazardous, and that damage is cumulative over a lifetime, is flat wrong.

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dan brandt's avatar
dan brandt
16h

The Navy has quite a few nuclear-powered vessels including submarines. I assume none of these laws actually apply to the ones they build. Relying on defense of country arguments, it can't take tens of years to build a submarine. Why is nuclear power on land not afford the same rationale to use Navy nuclear technology to build on land? Taking into account the Navy has secrets about it's nuclear program it must keep secret. I'm sure they probably also use only one design modified for different vessels.

It seems we have the answer but no one wants to acknowledge it.

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