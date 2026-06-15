The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

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Mark Tokarski's avatar
Mark Tokarski
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*Movie The China Syndrome, full of nonsensical fear mongering about nuclear power plants, release date 3/16/79. Three Mile Island incident 3/28/79, 12 days later. Number of injuries and fatalities resulting: Zero. Cost to nuclear power industry: Incalculable.

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rxc's avatar
rxc
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Most of this is correct, but it leaves out the outrageous interest rates from the mid-70s to the mid-80s. There is no mention of the activists and the activist local and state governments who used lawfare to slowdown and defeat a number of plants. And finally there is the matter of the labor organizations which did not want the high paying jobs to ever stop.

Full disclosure - I was the NRC Project manager for the SHoreham reactor and issued the zero power and 5% power licenses. Lilco eventually received a 25% license, but the plant never operated over 5%, for 2 days. And at the very end of the licensing process they had to build a brand new Emergency Diesel Generator building to house three EDGs from a different vendor, because the original vendor had been discovered to have ignored the QA requirements for the engines.

There was also the fights over emergency planning, where the local county government and Governor Mario Cuomo refused to participate in emergency evacuation planning and exercises, in an attempt to attract Republican voters in the area around the plant to vote for his re-election.

I will also throw in the observation that almost every plant was bespoke, with regard to the I&C systems. As an example, some utilities required red=closed, green=open standards for indicator lights, while others use green=normal, red=abnormal. So there was no standardization about the I&C systems.

The Browns Ferry Fire, and the new requirement for fire protection also hit very hard.

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