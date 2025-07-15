The Honest Broker

RICHARD LOVE
18h

An example of good adaptation: Katrina resulted in approximately 1,400 deaths. Congress responded and approved nearly $15 billion to raise levees, increase pumping capacity, add new flood gates, etc. This work effectively protected New Orleans from the ravages of Ida, a similar hurricane to Katrina in terms of path and intensity. Only 4 Ida-related deaths were reported in New Orleans. To me, this was tax payer money well spent.

Nickerus
19hEdited

One knows you and your compatriot as well as the likes of Bjorn Borg, are trying the circuitous route of pointing out that "adaption" is better than just the Climate Alarmism that is now all embracing, for the legacy press aka MSM. This is included in the "gridlock" to which you refer. History tells us where there is a human problem there is money to be made. The bigger the problem, the larger the amount of money to be made. Climate Alarmism pushed all these buttons as your article suggests. "Global Climate Change and Anthropogenic Global Warming AGW, again made what is most likely a normal shift in the changing cycles of climate on planet Earth, a perceived, global problem, so big that it required billions and billions of taxpayer dollars to solve. So started the subsidy of academic climatologists, academic climate scientists, industries such as solar panel, wind turbine and electric vehicles companies all of whom quickly realised that here was a cash cow of an enormous magnitude. In these human scenarios there always must be a "devil" to produce FEAR, to blame and point the finger at, to scare the populace into submission. This was of course the fossil fuel industry. This rogue ogre regardless of the wealth, health, well being and advancement that this industry has bought to the Planet for the past 200 yrs. was fingered as the bogey man that had to be expunged from the planet. However, as any one with half a brain knew, the ruling classes, the doyens of industry, the elite in academia and the politicians knew that the emmisions from fossil fuels could never be reduced, let alone be eradicated from the planet as this energy was just too necessary to humankind to even exist on this planet. There are those that say history will show that the scams surrounding Climate Alarmism will turn out to be the biggest hoaxes perpetrated on humankind...eva. It is not difficult to agree with that point of view.

