The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

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Kneten, Norval's avatar
Kneten, Norval
Oct 5

Thank you for the detail and clarity in your post. For very similar reasons I dropped Science as my primary source for keeping up with current research and began using alternative sources such as Research Gate and others.

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Sharon F.'s avatar
Sharon F.
Oct 5

Roger, having given up on worship at the Temple of Science (NASEM), I have another concern. Who gets to inform judges about whatever? Can I and my associates develop training for judges on.. say.. the science of fuel treatments in forests? What entity decides what judges need training on and who provides it? It's a bit upstream from the NASEM concerns, but still of interest.

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