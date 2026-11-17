On November 16, the Senate voted 70 to 27 — with 20 Democrats voting yes — to move forward a revised version of the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act, or BAAJA, a bill to speed federal permits for energy project, power lines, and other infrastructure.

A final Senate vote could come as soon as Wednesday. The bill then goes to the House, where Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries says it “falls short in several areas.”

No one likes the permitting system we have today, so there is a consensus on the need for reform. However, Democrats disagree over timing of reform: One is to pass BAAJA in the “lame-duck” session before the new Congress arrives in 2027, or, alternatively, wait for the Democratic majorities that arrive in January in hope of getting a bill that is more in line with Democratic preferences.

Waiting until the next Congress is preferred by many progressives and longtime climate activists. For example:

Jared Huffman, the top Democrat on the House Natural Resources Committee, argues that Democrats will likely soon hold “a far better negotiating position.”

Al Gore says the incoming Congress “can strike a far better balance.”

Bill McKibben opposes the bill,

and the Sierra Club, the Natural Resources Defense Council and the League of Conservation Voters remain unconvinced.

Those favoring passage of BAAJA in the lame-duck session include a diverse coalition of Democrats, Republicans, and younger climate activists:

The bill’s authors, Democrats Martin Heinrich and Sheldon Whitehouse and Republicans Shelley Moore Capito and Mike Lee, want a vote in this Congress. Heinrich explains that compromise means “neither side got everything they want.” Capito calls bipartisanship “the only way we can achieve durable and implementable reforms.”

Princeton’s Jesse Jenkins sees a choice between “this federal permitting reform bill, or nothing until at least 2029.”

Zeke Hausfather, a climate scientist who works for Stripe, doubts that a Democratic Congress would produce a better bill,

and Lena Moffitt of Evergreen Action says, “we don’t see a better deal coming around the corner.”

For those who support permitting reform among Democrats, would it be better to pass what some see as an imperfect bill in the lame-duck session or wait for the new Congress to be seated and hope that a better bill can be enacted, knowing that passing nothing would be a risk?

Today’s post answers this question with a look back at analogous situations in US history.

Here is my approach:

Since World War II, voters flipped control of the House or Senate in ten midterm elections: 1946, 1954, 1986, 1994, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022.

After three of those elections, the outgoing Congress passed no major laws, which leaves seven analogous situations.

I started with the Congressional Research Service’s record of lame-duck sessions and searched for other major laws and bills from news coverage.

I am not including spending and defense bills, which follow a separate legislative logic and politics.

I identified 19 laws passed after the election during the lame-duck session and 11 major bills that were not passed and left for consideration by the new incoming Congress — every one from 1994 or later.

In situations where one law combined several distincti policy objectives, such as the 2006 tax law that shared Gulf oil revenue with states and opened permanent normal trade with Vietnam, I counted the law as one case.

My search of the academic literature found no study of laws passed in lame-duck sessions (but let me know if I’ve missed something).

The Results of Waiting

Of the 11 bills carried over into the next Congress, three never became law:

In December 2010, supporters of the DREAM Act fell five votes short of the 60 needed to end debate.

In November 2014, Speaker John Boehner refused a House vote on a Senate-passed internet sales tax.

In December 2018, Congress again put off a full renewal of the welfare program known as TANF, which has survived on short-term extensions since 2010.

One was vetoed:

The new Republican Congress of 2015 approved the Keystone XL pipeline, which had fallen one vote short in the lame-duck. President Obama vetoed the bill, and the Senate failed to override him, 62 to 37.

Three passed later in nearly the same form:

Three became stronger laws, from the perspective of supporters:

In November 2002, Republicans about to take the Senate let an energy bill and bankruptcy reform die, expecting better terms.

In 2005 Congress passed bankruptcy reform without the abortion-protester provision that had sunk the 2002 version, and an energy law with federal backstop authority over transmission siting, though without Arctic drilling.

The Violence Against Women Act lapsed in February 2019, and Congress passed a stronger version in March 2022, after Democrats won the House, Senate, and White House.

The closest parallel to BAAJA comes from a recent effort at permitting reform. In December 2022, only seven Republicans voted for Joe Manchin’s permitting plan, which failed 47 to 47, and Mitch McConnell dismissed it as reform “in name only.”

Six months later, Republicans got a partial deal in the debt-limit law: changes to the National Environmental Policy Act and approval of the Mountain Valley Pipeline. But major permitting reform provisions were dropped.

Figure 1 summarizes the 11 cases.

Lame-Duck Laws Have Proved Durable

No incoming majority repealed any of the 19 laws passed in the immediately prior lame-duck sessions. Later Congresses strengthened or extended seven of these laws:

Eight laws remain in place without major rollback, including the Homeland Security Act, the 2006 fisheries law that required science-based catch limits, the Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell repeal and the First Step Act. The House voted down resolutions to leave the World Trade Organization in 2000 and 2005 by lopsided margins.

Congress weakened three laws in part, years later, with bipartisan votes.

In 2014 it let schools seek exemptions from the whole-grain rules of the 2010 school meals law and froze further sodium cuts.

In 2022 it repealed the Postal Service’s retiree health prefunding mandate from the 2006 postal law, by 79–19 in the Senate.

In 2025 it narrowed the 2018 farm bill’s definition of hemp.

In most later amendments, Congress expanded benefits for groups that it had empowered in the original laws, such as 9/11 responders, people with disabilities and Gulf states.

The figure below summarizes what happened to the 19 laws passed during the midterm lame-duck sessions.

Lessons for the BAAJA Debate

Here are the lessons I draw from this history:

The cost of waiting. Of 11 cases of waiting in hopes of securing a better bill, only 3 cases saw those better bills materialize — each after more than two years and with one party in control of Congress and the White House. With President Trump in office, Democrats cannot gain such control before 2029. Republicans recently took this approach — waiting twice on permitting — and came away first with a partial deal, then with nothing.

The limits of a new majority. In January, Democrats gain the power to block bills. For a better law, they would still need 60 Senate votes and the signature of President Trump, who has sent mixed signals on BAAJA. The new Republican majority of 2015 passed Keystone XL, and Obama vetoed the bill, and there were not enough votes to override that veto. Democrats could attach permitting changes to a debt-limit bill, as Republicans did in 2023, but Republicans tried a similar tactic in 2015 against President Obama’s immigration orders, without success.

The permanence of compromise. Critics of BAAJA who fear that the bill’s concessions would be durable have history on their side. No incoming majority repealed any of these laws, and the three partial rollbacks came after 4 to 16 years. Anyone who wants to pass BAAJA now and fix it later needs the same 60 votes and presidential signature as the advocates of waiting. The compromises would like stick.

The figure below summarizes my analysis.

My verdict?

Pass BAAJA now. US energy policy needs many reforms and all will involve compromises. Let’s get started.

Note: at the bottom of this post paid THB subscribers can download a spreadsheet with all sources and data used in this analysis.

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Appendix: Case Tables