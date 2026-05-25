The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

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Jeff Keener's avatar
Jeff Keener
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Excellent interview. As Mr. Pielke learned, when the left talks about "consensus", what they are really talking about is their process of elimination, where all dissenting voices are eliminated so that only those who adhere to their dogma remain.

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