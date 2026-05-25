Last month I was in New York, and sat down with John Stossel who invited me to come talk with him about my experiences in the climate debate over the past 20 years or so. The result is the short video above (just 13 minutes). I am floored by how well done and high quality it is — Already more than 215,000 views. You can also find it on YouTube here.

Please check it out!

While I have you, here is a link to an op-ed I had in The Washington Post last week on RCP8.5 RIP — ungated here.

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